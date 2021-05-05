The Sobey Art Award announces its 2021 long list 

Breathe deep, friends. Spring’s surest signs are here: Leaves are unfurling, flowers are budding and, today, the Sobey Art Award long list is being announced. The biggest national award in visual arts, winning the Sobey is an undeniable career-changer, bringing not only prestige but the chance for shortlisted artists to display their work at the National Gallery of Canada (oh, and the $100,000 purse for the overall winner ain’t bad, either).

Since art helps us connect to our world and process it—and since art is one of the ways we’ve been able to navigate these trying times—it feels right and just to see that the Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada have upped each long lister’s reward to a cool $10,000 each: That’ll go a long way towards funding new works! (Of course, the full picture is a little messier: Last year there was no overall winner or short list to fund. Instead, everyone on the long list split the pot, taking home $25,000 each—and equal bragging rights.)

Some of this year's worthy nominees are artists based right here in Halifax, too: Carrie Allison, whose beadwork challenges colonialist narratives, made the 25-person list alongside interdisciplinary artist Lou Sheppard, who is ringing in their third year in a row on the Sobey long list.

The five artist shortlist and overall award winner will be announced this fall.