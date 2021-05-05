Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 05, 2021 Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

click to enlarge Carrie Allison, one of two Halifax-based artists to make the long list, creates pieces of beadwork that challenge colonial narratives.

Alexa Cude

Carrie Allison, one of two Halifax-based artists to make the long list, creates pieces of beadwork that challenge colonial narratives.

The Sobey Art Award announces its 2021 long list 

Two Halifax artists—Carrie Allison and Lou Sheppard—are among the 25 in the running for Canada's biggest art prize.

By

Breathe deep, friends. Spring’s surest signs are here: Leaves are unfurling, flowers are budding and, today, the Sobey Art Award long list is being announced. The biggest national award in visual arts, winning the Sobey is an undeniable career-changer, bringing not only prestige but the chance for shortlisted artists to display their work at the National Gallery of Canada (oh, and the $100,000 purse for the overall winner ain’t bad, either).


Since art helps us connect to our world and process it—and since art is one of the ways we’ve been able to navigate these trying times—it feels right and just to see that the Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada have upped each long lister’s reward to a cool $10,000 each: That’ll go a long way towards funding new works! (Of course, the full picture is a little messier: Last year there was no overall winner or short list to fund. Instead, everyone on the long list split the pot, taking home $25,000 each—and equal bragging rights.)


Some of this year's worthy nominees are artists based right here in Halifax, too: Carrie Allison, whose beadwork challenges colonialist narratives, made the 25-person list alongside interdisciplinary artist Lou Sheppard, who is ringing in their third year in a row on the Sobey long list.


The five artist shortlist and overall award winner will be announced this fall.

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Rankin’s small business rebates fall short of long-term help
Shaming, blaming and vigilante justice is not going to get us out of this third wave
“I just want people to love us like they love our food”
A new case at Northwood brings echoes of last year’s deadly outbreak
Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this weekend (May 1-2)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts + Culture

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. 15 lockdown life enhancers to help you hold on   (Arts + Culture)
  2. Lie With Me   (Arts + Culture)
  3. 5 artists who deserve a major public art installation in Halifax   (Arts + Culture)
  4. Countless Journeys. One Canada.   (Arts + Culture)
  5. UPDATED: Alex Colville’s Nova Scotian cottage sold   (Arts + Culture)
  6. Halifax hosted slavers’ ships. Now it is home to Canada’s first institute of slavery studies.   (Arts + Culture)
  7. John Devlin’s second act, from outsider to world star   (Arts + Culture)
  8. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  9. Movie review: Thor: Ragnarok   (Arts + Culture)
  10. Hey You Goofs!   (Comics)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.