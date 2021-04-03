The Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery is not closing 

Consider this a hand stopping the rumour mill’s crank: The Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery is not going anywhere. Despite whispers in the visual art scene that the space was finished with the ending of longtime curator Robin Metcalfe’s 17-year-tenure, a university spokesperson tells The Coast via email that the gallery is alive and well.

In fact, the space is looking for a new curator while exhibiting a new installation in its gallery window, thanks very much. The university is working with an outside firm to find the new candidate, the spokesperson says, adding that because of Covid no official job posting has been listed yet.

click to enlarge Another view of Frankie Macaulay’s re-imagined cardboard box installation at the SMU Art Gallery.

SUBMITTED