The Rolling Stones: UNZIPPED comes to Halifax this December

A museum exhibit by and about the rock 'n' roll legends makes its third and final Canadian stop in HRM next month.

By

While it won't quite be reliving the muddy glory of the time Mick, Keith and the crew played on the Halifax Common, it's a pretty good substitute: The Rolling Stones: UNZIPPED announced today it's adding a third and final stop to its Canadian tour, right here in Halifax. A sweeping retrospective museum show crafted by the band and full of rare memorabilia, UNZIPPED is like a one-act Rock N Roll Hall of Fame visit for Stones fanatics.

The show, which debuted in London before criss-crossing the globe, includes 300 original objects from band members' private coffers. It also features artworks from other big names that were either the result of the Stones' influence or direct collaboration—like couture pieces by Alexander McQueen and video art by Andy Warhol.

The exhibit rolls into town on December 17 and will run until March 17. It'll be housed at a new venue, Steele Wheels, which is located at 66 Otter Lake Court (in the heart of Bayer's Lake, near the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre). The first ever event to be held at Steele Wheels, tickets for UNZIPPED go on sale November 14 via the venue's website. Prices range from $30 to $88.

Morgan Mullin

