News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 29, 2020 News + Opinion » City

The public inquiry announcement is only a first step 

Because maybe the government is using righteous citizen outrage to distract from deeper issues related to the mass shooting.

By

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  2. Activists won’t rest until official public inquiry into shootings is called   (City)
  3. Paddling towards equal representation in the outdoor industry   (Hot Summer Guide)
  4. Queer-run Outlaw Tattoo breaks the mould   (Shoptalk)
  5. Blow job   (Environment)
  6. Coeur Clothing’s unisex designs put Pride front and centre   (Shoptalk)
  7. 250 years later, the province is still trying to shirk its promises in North Preston   (Voice of the City)
  8. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  9. Cape and Cowl creates a space for queer, nerdy youth to flourish   (Shoptalk)
  10. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting July 27   (COVID-19)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 1
July 9, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.