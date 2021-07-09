The picnic renaissance 

Growing up, going out to restaurants was reserved for special occasions. My mother, frugal and an excellent cook in her own right, imparted on me the concept of “Why pay for something you could make yourself?” So when we did go out, we ordered strategically.

We ordered dishes that were interesting and elaborate, making sure there was a variety of ingredients, flavours and textures on the table. We rarely ordered appetizers: “Why would you want to ruin your appetite with breadsticks?” Her eye was always focused on the entree, the piece de resistance, the main event. But after this past year experiencing a world on pause, how do we even define or plan for a main event? How do we shift to focus on the present, on being in the moment?

Beyond all the ways the pandemic has changed our lives, what has struck me most is the loss of spontaneity and sense of possibility that comes with living in this small town of a city. Running into pals at the farmers’ market? Nope. Locking eyes with a stranger at the grocer? How can you really read the situation when you’re both masked up?

There’s been a lack of love in this time of COVID as we’ve been forced to restrict our movement and make a plan for each time we leave the house. Being outdoors is what feels most like the blissful before times. Especially as the days get warmer and the fall of night is delayed, we delight in being able to safely gather with the sounds of joy echoing around us. As we’re sitting on the hill or at the Common, we’re savouring these moments of in-between, the casual arrangements and the unplanned instances. And how better to savour this but with picnics?

Picnics are a reminder of what’s possible for a life beyond limits. And why shouldn’t our food reflect this? Why be limited to a bag of chips? We’re not hunkering down for a storm. We’re taking control over this opportunity and treating ourselves to the delicious bites we’ve missed or have yet to try. In the spirit of being here and now, I propose picking a time and place to meet your friends. Pack a blanket, water, hand sanitizer and whatever else you need to get cozy. Then, have yourself and your friends pick up an appetizer or two each from a restaurant on your way over.

Yes, I’m essentially proposing a potluck picnic. But it’s also a chance to explore the parts of menus you might not have made space or time for in the past. While there are many worthy options to pick from, I’d lean towards things that don’t require cutlery, appetizers you could pick at over a longer period of time, with flavours that are refreshing, sweet, savoury and bright. Tap into the way the sun and breeze feel on your unmasked face. Trust your and your friends’ instincts when ordering.



Or, if you’re still reacquainting yourself with the outside world, consult this list for picks under $15. Either way, when all your offerings are arranged together on a picnic-chic blanket, I’m sure you’ll end up with an assortment that even my mother would approve of.



