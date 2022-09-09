screen_shot_2022-09-09_at_7.05.10_pm.png

The Nova Scotia Art Bank just bought works by 22 local artists

The annual acquisitions showcase will open at the Anna Leonowens Gallery on September 23.

By

The province's trove of original artwork just got 22 times richer today, as the Nova Scotia Art Bank announced its list of acquisitions for 2022. A way to preserve the best in local visual culture *and* celebrate artists making work here, the art bank has been buying significant works since 1975. 

This year, 13 of the 22 artists whose works were purchased are new to the art bank collection. The pieces purchased range from ceramics to paintings, and will be on view to the public from September 23 to October 8 at the Anna Leonowens Gallery (1891 Granville Street), under the straightforward show title 2022 Nova Scotia Art Bank Purchases. A peer assessment committee of submissions determines what gets bought for the art bank, with purchased pieces being displayed at provincial buildings.

The Nova Scotia Art Bank is comprised of about 2,400 works of art in total. 

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

God save the stream: 7 pieces of pop culture to mark Elizabeth II's passing

By Morgan Mullin

National Film Board names new Executive Producer of Quebec and Atlantic Studio

By Morgan Mullin

National Film Board names new Executive Producer of Quebec and Atlantic Studio

Cate Blanchett and "Tar" castmates dazzle in Venice

By Michelle Zyuryaeva

Cate Blanchett and "Tar" castmates dazzle in Venice

Halifax's Soli Productions will werk the runway at New York Fashion Week

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax's Soli Productions will werk the runway at New York Fashion Week
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

God save the stream: 7 pieces of pop culture to mark Elizabeth II's passing

By Morgan Mullin

Music Nova Scotia announces new interim executive director

By Morgan Mullin

Music Nova Scotia announces new interim executive director

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group