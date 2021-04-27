The new COVID restrictions: What’s considered essential in Nova Scotia 

On Tuesday, with 96 new cases bringing the province to a total of 419 active COVID-19 infections, Nova Scotia locked down. Not only does the rest of the province join Halifax, which went into lockdown Friday, but the restrictions are getting tighter.

"We are in a race between the variant and the vaccine," said doctor Robert Strang at today’s C19 briefing with premier Iain Rankin. "There is substantive risk of community spread across the province. We need to slow that spread until we are closer to population immunity through our vaccination program."

The fortnight of restrictions that Strankin announced at the briefing is strict. It aims to get our cases under control.

“This is not the time for half measures," said Rankin. "We need strong, quick action to drive this virus out of our province. If we took an incremental approach, we'd likely end up in the same place. We need to regain control over this virus.”

While Strang says his team is still “working out the details,” the province gave a basic outline Tuesday of what will and won’t be permitted come 8am on Wednesday, April 28. These regulations will remain in effect until at least May 12.

OPEN or PERMITTED

Nova Scotians can only gather indoors or outdoors with their household bubble, which is the people they live with

Households of two or fewer people can socialize with one or two others, but they must be the same people for this two-week period

Daycares will remain open but masking is required for staff, visitors and children over the age of two. Essential workers who need help to access childcare supports can contact ECDSERVICES@Novascotia.ca or call 1-877-223-9555

Essential stores can remain open at 25 percent capacity and include those that provide: food pharmaceutical products, medicine and medical devices personal hygiene products cleaning products baby and child products gas and car repair computer and cellphone service and repair electronics and office supplies hardware supplies pet and animal supplies

Nova Scotia Liquor Commission stores can remain open at 25 percent capacity

Regulated and unregulated health professions can remain open with an approved COVID plan

Wedding and funeral ceremonies can have five people, plus officiants

Mental health and addictions support groups can have 10 people with physical distancing and masks

Virtual gatherings and performances can be held with a maximum of five people in one location

Outdoor recreation activities like hiking and walking, including individual sports (like golf and tennis), are allowed and encouraged. Masks are mandatory outdoors province-wide anywhere physical distancing cannot be maintained, including playgrounds and parks

Outdoor fitness and recreation businesses and organized clubs can operate with a maximum of five people and physical distancing

CLOSED or NOT PERMITTED