News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 30, 2021 News + Opinion » City

click to enlarge The new sign was installed at the park and an official unveiling ceremony was held by HRM on Monday, June 21. THE COAST

The new sign was installed at the park and an official unveiling ceremony was held by HRM on Monday, June 21. THE COAST

The long path to Peace and Friendship Park 

The fight to rename the park—which was named after a genocidal colonist—took decades.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

What cancelling Canada Day looks like in actions
Why I *still* choose not to celebrate Canada Day
Venus Envy feels the love from Halifax for new shop
Your Halifax is ready for fun after the COVID lockdown
From the bigot blockade to new rules for NB, a timeline
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Venus Envy feels the love from Halifax for new shop   (Shoptalk)
  2. Canada vaccination tracker to chart national vax rates   (COVID-19)
  3. Why I *still* choose not to celebrate Canada Day   (Opinion)
  4. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (June 28-July 4)   (COVID-19)
  5. Vaccination uptake slows down as NS hits vax ceiling   (COVID-19)
  6. How to reschedule your second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  7. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Jun 28   (COVID-19)
  8. Timeline of Nova Scotia’s 2021 reopening plan   (COVID-19)
  9. What cancelling Canada Day looks like in actions   (City)
  10. Why I choose not to celebrate Canada Day   (Opinion)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.