 The Lemonheads announce Halifax show March 30 | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
The Lemonheads in full mid-90s glory.

The Lemonheads announce Halifax show March 30

The grunge scene mainstay will perform It's A Shame About Ray in its entirety.

By

Halifax, check on the Gen Xers in your life today: They're most likely reeling from the fact that The Lemonheads–a huge alt-rock band with a longtime cult following—are coming to Halifax March 30. Performing at The Light House Arts Centre, the band is going to play its breakthrough record, It's A Shame About Ray, front to back.

Part of the same grunge scene that gave us bands like Mudhoney, The Lemonheads began as a hardcore punk act before becoming full-on teen heartthrobs—a shift the band's Spotify bio rightly sums up as "one of the strangest sagas in alternative music." With songs making it into movies like The Wolf Of Wall Street, it's music that defines an era.

Tickets for the 8pm show—which sees The Novacks opening—go on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 11am via Sonic Concerts.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
