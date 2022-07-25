Screenshot
The tweet that launched a thousand quips: “This is the mascot for the Halifax Oyster Festival and I’m absolutely terrified of it.”

The internet gets salty with Pearl, the Halifax Oyster Festival mascot

From Halifax love to Elon Musk's love life, 17 great responses to that viral tweet about Oysterfest’s beautiful monster.

By

We were pumped to finally see Twitter catch the fire that is Pearl, our Halifax Oyster Festival mascot. On Sunday, local Amy Langdon, @alandon17, tweeted “This is the mascot for the Halifax Oyster Festival and I’m absolutely terrified of it.” And as of the time we scheduled this post, that statement was liked more than 200,000 times. People in Barcelona, New York, Vancouver, Dartmouth weighed in with opinions on Pearl’s briny appearance—monster or sexy oyster from the deep?

"My first thought was just, Wow, that's scary," Langdon told BuzzFeed News when it picked up the story on Monday. By then, we’d invited Langdon to this year’s festival, happening September 23 and 24 on the Halifax waterfront, so she was able to tell BuzzFeed how much she’s looking forward to being at Canada’s largest raw bar with Pearl. “I actually don't like seafood at all, but I will be going because I absolutely have to meet her."

When The Coast started Oysterfest six years ago, we wanted an anthropomorphized oyster to give the festival a feel, a look—a little bit creepy, a little bit sexy, as we told our talented colleague Azizza Azat. She came back a few hours later with a drawing of Pearl, just perfectly formed, and we were smitten. A few years later we asked local artist Helah Cooper if she could make us a costume with not much guidance, and she delivered Pearl *and* Earl (“THERE IS ANOTHER” as Langdon put it) made from paper mache, glue and a lot of paint.

Here are some of the best responses inspired by Langdon, Pearl and the Halifax attitude that sometimes you just have to say shuck it.

Tags

About The Author

Christine Oreskovich

Christine is the Publisher of The Coast. She was one of the founding members of the newspaper in 1993 and has spent her whole career publishing for a Halifax readership. Christine is responsible for the business strategy, community engagement and overall publication sustainability.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Food + Drink Festivals

Everything you need to know about Ribfest 2022

By Alyssa Goulart

Everything you need to know about Ribfest 2022

Burger Bash begins

By Team Coast

Burger Bash begins

Dine Around brings people out to local restaurants (and restaurants home to people)

By Victoria Walton

Dine Around brings people out to local restaurants (and restaurants home to people)

The first Halifax Asian Food Festival is bridging the gap between cultures

By Chris Stoodley

The first Halifax Asian Food Festival is bridging the gap between cultures
More »
More Food + Drink Festivals »
All Food + Drink »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Armed guards in the bread aisle

By Kaija Jussinoja

Armed guards in the bread aisle

10 awesome lakes accessible by public transit

By Kaija Jussinoja

10 awesome lakes accessible by public transit

Crystal Crescent is the non-judgemental nude beach you were made for

By Victoria Walton

Crystal Crescent is the non-judgemental nude beach you were made for

Weekly COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations in NS (Jul 21 update)

By Kyle Shaw

Weekly COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations in NS (Jul 21 update)

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group