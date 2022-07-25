The internet gets salty with Pearl, the Halifax Oyster Festival mascot

We were pumped to finally see Twitter catch the fire that is Pearl, our Halifax Oyster Festival mascot. On Sunday, local Amy Langdon, @alandon17, tweeted “This is the mascot for the Halifax Oyster Festival and I’m absolutely terrified of it.” And as of the time we scheduled this post, that statement was liked more than 200,000 times. People in Barcelona, New York, Vancouver, Dartmouth weighed in with opinions on Pearl’s briny appearance—monster or sexy oyster from the deep?

"My first thought was just, Wow, that's scary," Langdon told BuzzFeed News when it picked up the story on Monday. By then, we’d invited Langdon to this year’s festival, happening September 23 and 24 on the Halifax waterfront, so she was able to tell BuzzFeed how much she’s looking forward to being at Canada’s largest raw bar with Pearl. “I actually don't like seafood at all, but I will be going because I absolutely have to meet her."

When The Coast started Oysterfest six years ago, we wanted an anthropomorphized oyster to give the festival a feel, a look—a little bit creepy, a little bit sexy, as we told our talented colleague Azizza Azat. She came back a few hours later with a drawing of Pearl, just perfectly formed, and we were smitten. A few years later we asked local artist Helah Cooper if she could make us a costume with not much guidance, and she delivered Pearl *and* Earl (“THERE IS ANOTHER” as Langdon put it) made from paper mache, glue and a lot of paint.

Here are some of the best responses inspired by Langdon, Pearl and the Halifax attitude that sometimes you just have to say shuck it.

As a kid in Georgia back in 85 I was obsessed with growing up and moving to Halifax for no reason whatsoever. I literally knew nothing of the place. This post convinced me that I was wrong to not follow that dream — Space Jesus Skywalker (@TimTimNotTim1) July 24, 2022

Before I’m an American, I’m a mascot for the Halifax oyster festival stan. https://t.co/sSAed6SQsz — darius (@gorevidarius) July 25, 2022

It turns out the Halifax Oyster Festival coincides with the last day of the REVES conference. I don't eat oysters, but damned if I'll miss out on meeting the Halifax Oyster https://t.co/UIP2F1WFn6 — Leora Wolfman 🇨🇦🇦🇹 (@notleora) July 24, 2022

This is the mascot for the Halifax Oyster festival. It looks like it fought Kamen Rider. Or Godzilla. Having grandparents from both Nova Scotia and Tokyo, I feel seen. https://t.co/iAQYXritzZ — EveryDacey (@EveryDacey) July 25, 2022

Setting off all my phobias so THANKS HALIFAX OYSTER FESTIVAL https://t.co/Ifpa0IYKgz — Kellie #4thJabFab #Dose1234 #BoosterDone (@WordsbyKellie) July 25, 2022

I just got excited that we have an oyster festival but this is fully Halifax Canada not West Yorkshire https://t.co/wUdlsuaXOw — Sam (@crunchypeabut) July 24, 2022

I remember turning on Canadian ESPN like 20 years ago, and they said the phrase "All eyes on Halifax today!"



Turns out it was all eyes on the Halifax Oyster Festival mascot. — Brendan Cartwright (@Brendanukkah) July 24, 2022

Tim Burton seeing the Halifax Oyster Festival Mascot and wondering who her agent is pic.twitter.com/rbkpT3P8En — 🌈Fruit Of The Spirit🕊 (@BlessedPioqueer) July 25, 2022

My therapist: The mascot for the Halifax Oyster Festival can’t hurt you.



The mascot for the Halifax Oyster Festival: https://t.co/kgenMQS2qs — Master Beef Producer (@ChristophSouza) July 25, 2022

Elon musk would probably still hit it — SardonicCanuck (@SardonicCanuck) July 25, 2022

That thing needs to meet Lebanon PA’s Bologna Ranger. pic.twitter.com/gDMSgzkthp — EverythingIsTerrible (@EverythingIsTe7) July 25, 2022

Im so proud of my province — Not Really Here (@no_one_but_jim) July 25, 2022

OMG, who designed such monstrosity? Guillermo del Toro? — Noé Roa (@SoyNoeRoa) July 25, 2022

In Canada kids brush their teeth at night or else they may be visited by the mascot for the Halifax Oyster Festival. — Not a bot, beep boop (@whilst_tweet) July 25, 2022

Never are the differences between Western and Japanese design sensibilities clearer than when comparing oyster mascots. Here's one from the Hiroshima Municipal Culture Festival for reference. https://t.co/T5yRjogb2c pic.twitter.com/Q39Wh6Y9xZ — Matt Alt (@Matt_Alt) July 24, 2022

Oyster Festival Committee: "Design us a mascot costume."

Designer: "Okay."

Oyster Festival Committee: "Eat these mushrooms first." — Johnny Halifax (@JohnThomsumpin) July 24, 2022