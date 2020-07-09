The Haus of Rivers runs through it 

High-energy dancing, planned choreography, stunts and on point lip syncing are just a few things you can expect when you go to a Haus of Rivers drag show.

Drag queen trio Trinity Foxx (Dale Lemieux), Racheal Slurr (Dylan Phillips) and Brooke Rivers (Kevin Lemieux) have been doing drag since 2014—and aren't about to let COVID-19 suck the life from the local drag scene. “It’s a creative outlet but it’s so much more than that. It’s giving back to my community,” says dancing queen and originator of Haus of Rivers, Brooke Rivers.



“Sometimes people come to our shows and they're going through some shit and coming to our show brightens up their day, their week. That means a lot to me,” she says.



When, in February, a brunch event The Carleton asked Haus of Rivers to create was cancelled due to COVID-19, it could have been a spanner in the works—a crack in their stilettos' heels as the trio climbed upwards to stardom.



Instead, the group created a COVID-19 adapted show—and has been selling out gigs at the Argyle Street live music spot since mid-July.

Says self described sexy and provocative drag queen Racheal Slurr: “I just want to keep performing. So anything we have to do, we’re willing to do it right now.”



Haus of Rivers originally made its mark on Fredericton's drag scene six years ago before gaining popularity as it performed around the Maritimes. The group's hard work paid off when it was recognized in 2018 as being New Brunswick’s only official drag group—and was featured in a documentary called Late to the Party, which chronicled their struggles being small time performers with big time dreams.

Since settling in Halifax in 2018, Haus of Rivers has done dozens of shows and even been part of performances with well-known drag queens like Manilla Luzon and Alyssa Edward of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame.

And although the Haus of Rivers queens are used to filling seats, they say the Carleton was still a rare opportunity: “The lack of bars and places that actually support drag is the issue,” says pop diva lipsync assassin Trinity Foxx.



