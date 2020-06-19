News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 19, 2020 News + Opinion » City

The Harbour Hopper prepares for a summer with no tourists 

The floating frog/tour vehicle starts running July 1—and locals get a discount this summer.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. MDMA likely laced with fentanyl leads to overdose and death in Halifax   (Voice of the City)
  2. The 50-person breakthrough   (COVID-19)
  3. Before the murder and after, the life of Tyler Richards   (City)
  4. It's time for white people in Halifax to get down to work on racism   (City)
  5. Salons and barber shops booked up for weeks after re-opening   (Shoptalk)
  6. Thirteen people more deserving of a statue in Halifax than Cornwallis   (City)
  7. Canada should require more than a Grade 12 education for police and RCMP officers   (Voice of the City)
  8. Resources to start learning about racism in Halifax and beyond   (City)
  9. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  10. Where you can give money to support Black organizations and lives right now   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.