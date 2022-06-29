Toronto artist Jieun Kim is influenced by Korean folk art.
via Instagram
Toronto artist Jieun Kim is influenced by Korean folk art.

The first-ever Halifax Mural Festival takes place July 11-17

The first wave of artists at the celebration of street art has been announced.

By

A celebration of street art and those who create it, the inaugural Halifax Mural Festival will take over Quinpool Road and the Halifax Waterfront for a week this July.

From July 11-17, public spaces in both neighbourhoods will be awash with colour as both emerging and established artists create new, large-scale works. So far, a handful of names have been announced, including multi-hyphenate Duane Jones (you might know him for curating the show Tyranny at the AGNS, for his streetwear line Art Pays Me or for his Basquiat-inspired paintings), the artist Nessy, whose abstract portraiture and instantly-sold-out NFTs have been taking the art world by storm and Kristen De Palma, known for works rife with hand lettering and vintage glamour. Alongside this crew of locals, Toronto's Jieun Kim and Mony Zakhour have been announced as visiting artists.

More info on the festival is slated to be announced in the coming weeks, and you can learn more about each artist on the fest's Instagram page.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

AfterWords Literary Festival announces 2022 dates, first wave of lineup

By Morgan Mullin

Jesse Wente is the author of Unreconciled: Family, Truth, and Indigenous Resistance. He'll be at the AfterWords Literary Festival this September.

Hal-Con 2022 announces dates, first wave of guests

By Morgan Mullin

Star of The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes, has been announced as a guest for Hal-Con 2022.

Develop Nova Scotia wants you to host your next event on the Halifax or Lunenburg waterfront! PAID CONTENT

By Sponsored content by Develop Nova Scotia

Develop Nova Scotia wants you to host your next event on the Halifax or Lunenburg waterfront!

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Tanks and the Bangas, the Grammy nominated New Orleans jazz/groove group that's having a moment, will play at Halifax Jazz Festival this July.
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Atlantic Filmmakers Cooperative announces Erica Meus-Saunders as new executive director

By Morgan Mullin

Erica Meus-Saunders says AFCOOP has always "felt like a second home." She'll be taking over the org on June 29.

Jessica McMann is making history with her free, Halifax concert June 29

By Morgan Mullin

Jessica McMann is composer-in-residence of Cecilia Concerts. The work she debuts June 29 is the result of her residency.

Screen Nova Scotia announces senior director of $20 million sound stage project

By Morgan Mullin

Gordon Whittaker will lead the Screen Nova Scotia sound stage project, which has potential to make the film industry in Nova Scotia a year-round venture.

AfterWords Literary Festival announces 2022 dates, first wave of lineup

By Morgan Mullin

Jesse Wente is the author of Unreconciled: Family, Truth, and Indigenous Resistance. He'll be at the AfterWords Literary Festival this September.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group