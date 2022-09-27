The Ennis Sisters announce Halifax holiday show for November 24

Tickets to see the trio at the Rebecca Cohn go on sale September 29.

By

For two and a half decades, The Ennis Sisters have captivated audiences with their deftly woven sibling harmonies, amassing endless ECMAs and a Juno along the way. Known for the SOCAN best selling country hit "Take Me Home", the Newfoundland roots trio announced today it'll be heading to the mainland this fall, making a stop in Halifax at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium on November 24.

Billed as a kick-off to the holiday season, the show is part of their Christmas with The Ennis Sisters Tour—meaning the setlist will skew heavily in favour of seasonal staples. Original Christmas songs, Irish dancing and of course, non-holiday songs by the sisters will be on offer, too.

Tickets to see the trio are $36.50 in advance and $41.50 the day of the show. They go on sale Thursday, September 29 at noon, and are available via Sonic Concert's website.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

By Morgan Mullin

Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

By Morgan Mullin

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

Symphony Nova Scotia celebrates Symphony Week 2022 with a series of free shows

By Morgan Mullin

Symphony Nova Scotia celebrates Symphony Week 2022 with a series of free shows

Jody Upshaw announced as 2022 Music Nova Scotia Artist in Residence

By Morgan Mullin

Jody Upshaw announced as 2022 Music Nova Scotia Artist in Residence
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Halifax filmmaker Leah Johnston screens Mother's Skin at Vancouver International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax filmmaker Leah Johnston screens Mother's Skin at Vancouver International Film Festival

Staging the first-love story of the first modern lesbian in Crypthand

By Morgan Mullin

Staging the first-love story of the first modern lesbian in Crypthand

Neptune Theatre announces five audition notices

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre announces five audition notices

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus

By Morgan Mullin

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group