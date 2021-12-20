Caora McKenna
Proof of vaccination is required for those over 12 years of age.

The Emera Oval is now open for winter 2021-22

Grab your thickest socks and lace up tight to skate some laps.

By

Halifax’s Emera Oval is now officially open on the Halifax Common for winter time skating. The 2021-22 season was supposed to begin on Monday December 20, with the first official skate at 10am.

However, due to "ice conditions," the December 20 and 21 skates have been cancelled, with the first official skate now set for Dec 22 at 10am.

This year, proof of vaccination is required for anyone over 12 years of age to be permitted to skate, along with ID. Masks are required inside the building and on the ice—and due to COVID-19 the red skate aids aren’t available this year, but you can bring your own.

As always, skates and helmets (helmets are mandatory for children under 12) are free to rent for anyone with a photo ID. Last year, pre-booking was required, but this year anyone can show up at any open skate time. However, the maximum number of people will be capped at 230 per skate, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Oval will have several public skates daily until March 20, 2022, including public skates on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more information on skate times, visit halifax.ca.

