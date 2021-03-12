The Dish: The many kebabs at 902 Restaurant 

Between winter weather and the pandemic, the world can feel pretty small right now. That’s why we started The Dish, a weekly look at a single menu item from a Halifax restaurant. Whether it inspires you to dine in or take out, we hope to expand your eating horizons.

Kebab Mix from 902 Restaurant and Catering, $21.99

You basically can’t go wrong at 902 Restaurant & Catering (1579 Dresden Row). From a Middle Eastern mezze platter of vegetarian appetizers, to hot-off-the-grill meats, we recommend, well, everything. But for that perfect first dish–the chance to try as much as you can of everything on the menu in a single sitting–it’s gotta be the kebab mix.

The core of the dish is three juicy, golden kebabs, fresh off 902’s fire grill. Each has its own style: The chicken shish kebab is marinated in lemon and garlic, the beef tikka in yogurt and herbs, the lamb kofta is blended with peppers and onion. That’s 12 ounces of meat total, Plus it comes with two sides (choose from rice, salad and fries). This is a full meal.

The 411 on the 902

The pandemic hasn’t been easy for owner Alaa Eddin Alakkam, who opened 902 Restaurant in December 2018. “It’s not like before at all, definitely, but we still surviving,” he tells The Coast in a phone call.

There’s been less foot traffic on Dresden from nearby Spring Garden Road, and the catering side of the business has suffered as well. “Especially cause there’s no gatherings for people in restaurants,” says Alakkam, “the largest gatherings now we get is like 10 people and it’s very rare, not like before at all.”

While 902 only closed for about four weeks in March and April of last year, Alakkam says dine-in hasn’t bounced back. “Still even now when they opened the dine-in, the take-out is more.”

Dining Details

902 Restaurant is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11am to 9pm, Sundays 2-9pm and Mondays 3-9pm. For delivery, 902 has its own in-house driver on top of using some smaller apps. “Most people when they want delivery they call us here, but we still have Couryah, and we have the FoodHwy,” Alakkam says. You can reach the restaurant at 902‑477‑9090.

We can use inspiration, too! If you've got a favourite treat to recommend for a future edition of The Dish, email The Coast or tell us about it in the comments.