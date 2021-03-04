Food + Drink
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 04, 2021 Food + Drink » Food

The Dish: Korean fried chicken at Backoos 

Sweet and spicy, this ain't the Colonel's KFC.

By

Tags: , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Why the Halifax lockdown might be lifted early
First look at Fiends Collective’s new digs
The five most expensive capital items budgeted for 2021/22
Coburg Road home approved for heritage status
The Coast is back with the annual Career Minded
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Food

more articles in Food + Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Restaurants

Search for Halifax area restaurants and bars


Find Bars

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.