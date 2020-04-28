The Coast's first TikTok: Regional council votes to look at looking at changes for pedestrians and cyclists during COVID-19 

@tikcoast
Our first Tik Tok: here's what happened at regional council today ##halifax ##hrm ##covid ##cycling ##politics ##newspaper ##news ##novascotia ##fyp ##autotune♬ original sound - tikcoast
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
The latest info, short and sweet, mostly from the province but also Halifax.
by TEAM COAST, Apr 27/20
FEATURE »
Halifax and Halifax-connected Sure Things to enjoy from a safe social distance.
by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 27/20
ENVIRONMENT »
The disinformation industry uses the same playbook to create doubt.
by AMYWESTERVELT, Apr 25/20
ENVIRONMENT »
Earth Day welcomes a special journalism project to the world, although honestly, it can wait until Nova Scotia is ready.
by KYLE SHAW, Apr 22/20
COVID-19 »
“To the families and loved ones of all the victims, please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of your loved ones.”
by VICTORIA WALTON, Apr 20/20
COVID-19 »
At least 19 killed, 16 crime scenes and infinite grief.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Apr 20/20
FEATURE »
The must-see live streams for the week of April 20-26.
by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 20/20
COVID-19 »
Canadian's Battered Women’s Support Services hotline has seen a 300 percent increase in calls because of COVID,
by JOHANNAH BLACK, Apr 20/20
COVID-19 »
The latest info, short and sweet, mostly from the province but also Halifax.
by TEAM COAST, Apr 20/20
COVID-19 »
by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 19/20