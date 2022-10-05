Weaver stars in The Good House as a New England realtor with Wine Mom energy.
The Chester Playhouse is screening a movie shot in...Chester

It's locavore, it's meta, it's Sigourney

If you're feeling like a fall day trip is in order, The Chester Playhouse has your back with a sweet screening of the movie The Good House, held Friday October 21 at 7:30pm at the Chester Legion. A fundraiser for the Playhouse—which was gutted by a fire in 2021—it's $20 for adults and $10 for children (though if cost is a barrier, the Playhouse urges you to contact its box office by email for affordable community tickets).

The Good House was shot in Chester in the summer of 2020, making the film screening feel extra-special: Both a touch meta and the film equivalent of a locavore feast. It stars Sigourney Weaver as a New England realtor who's very Wine Mom (minus the kids). She's also descendent of Salem witches and has a penchant for secrets. Her life's tidy borders begin to dissolve, though, when Kevin Kline returns to the scene as her former high school flame.

A cash bar will be available at the screening, and tickets are on sale now via the Chester Playhouse website.

Morgan Mullin
