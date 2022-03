P

The north end's last indie theatre prepares to welcome you back.

Sebastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative, told The Coast back then , taking us on an exclusive tour of the space. He added that

the new renovations are aiming for greater inclusion by design, "paying attention to the proper standards and codes for accessibility."



After almost losing its building in 2019 due to rapid development in the neighbourhood, The Bus Stop Theatre Co-Operative purchased 2203 Gottingen Street in July 2020. It is the last independent theatre space in Halifax's north end.

"Prior to these renovations, The Bus Stop was known kind of by default as one of the most accessible venues in the city, but that's only because everywhere else is so inaccessible,"