News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

September 10, 2020 News + Opinion » City

The Black Lives Matter sign on Gottingen Street is a form of resistance 

Getting a new one up so quickly after it was stolen is also a form of resistance.

By

Tags: , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. What it’s like to quarantine in a dorm for two weeks   (City)
  2. Landlords getting the final word on heritage designation won't work   (Voice of the City)
  3. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  4. What'll it take to see someone other than an old white man running this province?   (City)
  5. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting September 7   (COVID-19)
  6. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  7. Government reveals details of public school COVID-19 outbreak plan   (COVID-19)
  8. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  9. Matt Whitman stands by white supremacists’ message   (City)
  10. Operation Black Lives Matter North Preston calls for change   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

    Fin too deep

    REALITY BITES »

    Fin too deep

    We ask a marine biologist how scared we all should be of sharks.

    by MORGAN MULLIN, Aug 19/20

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.