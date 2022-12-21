 The best albums of 2022: Pillow Fite’s Flutter | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Submitted
Pillow Fite is Art Ross and Aaron Green.

The best albums of 2022: Pillow Fite’s Flutter

Our list of the year’s top records isn’t complete without this pop-folk EP that’s for fans of Tegan and Sara and Phoebe Bridgers.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
It's been a big year in local music, with countless new releases from newcomers and scene veterans alike. As we look back on 2022, The Coast is naming its top 10 albums of the year (in no particular order). Peep the full list here.

Imagine if Tegan and Sara left the land of slick pop, pushing back their flopping pompadours to wipe their brows as they climbed the summit of folk. Imagine if, on the same plateau, Phoebe Bridgers left a songbook about the canyon below, a map felt through finger-picked guitar. This is the floaty sound that has made Pillow Fite an instantly buzzed about Halifax band—and makes its EP Flutter one of the best records of 2022.


Aaron Green and Art Ross don’t deny they are the odd couple of Halifax indie. Green’s an experienced musician who’s played in a host of local bands; Ross had never made music before the demos they texted Green at Pillow Fite’s beginning. Ross described themselves to The Coast as “an emotional tornado” to Green’s “logical, analytical, even” personality. “This is so cliche, but I feel like I taught Aaron to feel. I truly do,” Ross said in the same interview. “Because when I first met him, he was very structured musically. And he was like ‘wait, you can't do that. You can't have a five minute song with only one lyric the whole time.’ And I'm like ‘why not?’ But then Aaron has really helped structure us... Aaron already has an established presence in Halifax that I was really lucky to be added into.”

Related
Q&A: How indie rock band Pillow Fite is changing the Halifax scene

Q&A: How indie rock band Pillow Fite is changing the Halifax scene: "Rock doesn't need to be gendered or hetero or anything like that," says the Tegan and Sara-sounding duo.

With the arrival of Flutter, though, it’s easy to see the commonalities between the two disparate halves: Both lyrics and guitar will spin gossamer and gauzy in tandem, before splattering mud on the song’s shoes. Both allow feeling to flit softly before letting its edge paper-cut you. Both know that through this mix of soft sentiment and indie crunch that the EP’s magic is conjured. On the album standout “Napanee,” Ross sings as Green strums: “My frail arms held you in a tight bind/Conjuring up all the courage I could find/Cried so hard knowing you were down/In that camper not making a sound.”


Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Read More about Morgan Mullin
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Best Albums Of 2022

The best albums of 2022: Aquakultre’s Don’t Trip

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Aquakultre’s Don’t Trip

The best albums of 2022: Willie Stratton’s Drugstore Dreamin’

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Willie Stratton’s Drugstore Dreamin’

The best albums of 2022: Washing Machine’s Cheating The Pattern

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Washing Machine’s Cheating The Pattern

The best albums of 2022: Pale Ache’s Mourning as a Metaphor

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Pale Ache’s Mourning as a Metaphor
More »

Latest in Music

The best albums of 2022: Aquakultre’s Don’t Trip

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Aquakultre’s Don’t Trip

The best albums of 2022: Willie Stratton’s Drugstore Dreamin’

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Willie Stratton’s Drugstore Dreamin’

The best albums of 2022: Washing Machine’s Cheating The Pattern

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Washing Machine’s Cheating The Pattern

The best albums of 2022: Pale Ache’s Mourning as a Metaphor

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Pale Ache’s Mourning as a Metaphor
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Recent Comments

Trending

The best albums of 2022: Washing Machine’s Cheating The Pattern

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Washing Machine’s Cheating The Pattern

The best albums of 2022: Pale Ache’s Mourning as a Metaphor

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Pale Ache’s Mourning as a Metaphor

The best albums of 2022: Blue Lobelia's Resilient Moon

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Blue Lobelia's Resilient Moon (2)

The best albums of 2022: Aquakultre’s Don’t Trip

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Aquakultre’s Don’t Trip

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group