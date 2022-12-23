 The best albums of 2022: Jah’Mila’s Roots Girl | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Alexa Cude
Jah'Mila's live-from-the-floor recorded Roots Girl celebrates both what she and reggae can do.

The best albums of 2022: Jah’Mila’s Roots Girl

A traditional reggae offering that calls late-career Lauryn Hill to mind is a must in our list of the top local records of the year.

By

It's been a big year in local music, with countless new releases from newcomers and scene veterans alike. As we look back on 2022, The Coast is naming its top 10 albums of the year (in no particular order). Peep the full list here.

The average theatre stage is 35 feet deep, but for singer-songwriter Jah’Mila (who performs under a mononym), circumventing that distance was a 3,254 kilometre journey: While in her home country of Jamaica she’d built herself a stacked sonic resume, touring with the likes of The Wailers (yes, as in Bob Marley’s band), it wasn’t until she came to Halifax that she found herself able to take centre stage as the front person she was destined to be. Now that she’s grabbed hold of the mic, though, there’s no stopping her—as her long-awaited debut LP Roots Girl proves.


A study in old-school reggae that folds in elements of R&B and hip hop, Roots Girl was recorded live from the floor in Jamaica, with Jah’Mila’s Halifax bandmates in tow. It’s a record that crackles with ephemeral electricity and a sense of cinematic grandeur, thanks to the theatrical drums that intro the opening track. It presents an image of what it could’ve looked like if Lauryn Hill took her reggae phase to its natural born conclusion, or if Koffee decided to explore a more traditional, 808-free vein of the genre.

Related
Jah’Mila moved from Jamaica to Halifax to make the perfect reggae album

Jah’Mila moved from Jamaica to Halifax to make the perfect reggae album: The recently released Roots Girls sees the musician living up to the hype that’s surrounded her since her arrival in the local scene.


“I've always felt a pressure to fit my art into the mold of popular music—and especially popular music coming out of Jamaica, you know: Trying to align with the branding and the imagery, but Roots Girl is not listening to all that noise—and tapping into my own authenticity, and really growing roots in a new home here,” Jah’Mila told The Coast earlier this year. It’s the sound of genre authenticity and personal authenticity colliding, of someone carving out the space to tell their story—and an addictive, catchy one at that.


Tags

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
