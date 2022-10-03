The Beaches announces Halifax show for February 24

The indie-rock powerhouse will play The Light House Arts Centre.

By

Toronto four-piece The Beaches are no strangers to Halifax: They've done high-octane sets at the low-ceilinged Seahorse Tavern, and have warmed the Scotiabank Centre stage for both Matt Mays and Avril Lavigne. Today, however, the band announced its return, with a headline show slated for Halifax on February 24 at The Light House Arts Centre.

Known for a pop-pulsing take on rock 'n' roll that's at once grimy and glitter-caked, The Beaches came to national prominence with 2017's album The Late Show, which featured the certified-gold track "T Shirt". The dropout vibes and shoe gaze turn of the band's latest tunes show The Beaches remain as addictive as ever.

Tickets for the band's Halifax show go on sale Tuesday, October 4 at 10am via Sonic Concerts's website. They are $39.31 in advance or $44.45 the day of the show. 

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
