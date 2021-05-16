The Bangkok-born chef of Kajohn Thai Restaurant 

Kajohn Thai Restaurant

6140 Young Street

902-443-8424

Menu

Call to order or order online. Take-out and delivery. You can also order through UberEats, Skip the Dishes and FaceDrive Foods.

L ast year, when head chef Pisit Chinprawat (Golf) took ownership of Kajohn Thai Restaurant, he was eager to bring his trained culinary skills to the table. Chef Golf lived in Bangkok for most of his life and before attending culinary school, he was an engineer.

At Kajohn Thai, he serves up dishes influenced mainly by the central region of Thailand, known for the blended balance between sweet and spicy. We love the friendly and welcoming service each time we call to order and they are always so kind to take an extra minute (or five) to answer questions about dishes we are deciding on. That generosity means these dishes were recommended by the Chef himself. So let’s get into it.

We started off with crispy shrimp rolls dipped in a tangy and spicy dipping sauce—a welcome change from always getting a spring roll. Next we had a crunchy and spicy papaya salad. The raw shredded papaya was mixed with the other shredded veggies and doused in a sweet and spicy fish sauce making for a fresh, crunchy, spicy and full-of-flavour salad. One that will hit the spot on a sunny afternoon any time. We suggest asking it to be made extra spicy—trust us—you will love even more.

The new dish for us was the Laab Kai or Thai minced chicken salad and it was delish. The minced chicken was bursting with flavours from being cooked in a combination of spices, chopped herbs and chilis and it is served on top of iceberg lettuce with sliced cucumbers and can be enjoyed with a side of rice.

If you are a pad thai lover, you need to give the spicy noodles a try. Both the pad thai and the spicy noodles use the same type of noodles but the veggies, sauce and overall flavour is different. The spicy noodles have a coconut base sauce that is spicy and light at the same time. Trust us, you may be torn the next time you order Thai!

We can’t order Thai food without at least one curry so we went with Kajohn Thai’s green curry with prawn. When we opened the container the aromatics flooded out. It is a perfect bowl of coconut creaminess that's filled with goodies like bamboo shoots, veggies and big prawns. You are going to want to order extra rice with this dish so that you use up every spoonful of this dish.

A hidden gem that we’d never tried before was the perfect accompaniment to our meal. Thai iced tea! It’s made from Ceylon tea, milk and sugar and can be served hot or cold—we like it cold.

Chef Golf and his wife Aey are so incredibly passionate about the food they serve and their customers, it was a delight to enjoy their food and support their business.

Kajohn Thai Restaurant is open for take-out and delivery. And can also be found on UberEats, Skip the Dishes and FaceDrive Foods.