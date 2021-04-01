The Animation Festival of Halifax returns An online only edition of the annual event happens May 6-8.

director who will be replacing longtime programmer Siloën Daley brings to the role when in-person showings are able to happen—we do have something to tide us over: The return of the theatre's annual celebration of animation, the Animation Festival of Halifax.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!