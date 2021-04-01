The Animation Festival of Halifax returns 

C
arbon Arc, the sole surviving indie movie theatre in Halifax, the David that didn't get swallowed up by Cineplex's Goliath, hasn't gotten to do its popcorn-covered thing in awhile now, since it's one of the arts venues that's had to keep its doors shut throughout the ups and down of the pandemic. (Thankfully, it's been keeping busy online
, offering multiple movies curated for your rental needs, with each screening cost acting as a donation to the theatre.)
While we can't wait to return to the Summer Street space for a screening when the world allows—and can't wait to see what the new, incoming
director who will be replacing longtime programmer Siloën Daley brings to the role when in-person showings are able to happen—we do have something to tide us over: The return of the theatre's annual celebration of animation, the Animation Festival of Halifax.
Held completely online this year from May 6-8, the event promises a range of showings, from a series of shorts focusing on 2SLGBTQ+ history to panel discussion called "Big Picture Panel - Recipes for Community in a Time of Disaster" (which features Andrea Dorfman's pandemic hit How To Be At Home
). All events are available to view now on the festival's website
.