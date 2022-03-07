Halifax band Advocates of Truth will perform at this year's ANSMA awards.

The African Nova Scotian Music Association's annual awards kick off March 7

The first instalment of its "Mondays in March" series airs on Eastlink at 10pm.

By

The African Nova Scotian Music Association is shaking up awards season this year. Instead of a typical gala one-night ANSMA Awards showcase, it'll be keeping the party going all month long with its "Mondays in March" series.

Starting tonight, each Monday evening at 10pm on Eastlink TV (and recapped on the Black Cultural Centre's YouTube page a few days later), a combination of award-doling and live performance will celebrate the vibrant community and its 2021 musical contributions. Expect to see names like buzzy up-and-comer Advocates of Truth, reggae royalty Jah'Mila and 2021 Artist of the Year winner Zamani hitting the stage. New categories like Songwriter of the Year will keep the running extra spicy.

Related
Halifax, meet Jah’Mila

Halifax, meet Jah’Mila: If you’re not already addicted to the Jamaica-born, Halifax-based artist’s distinctive, roots-y reggae, her Halifax Urban Folk Festival showcase will have you hooked.

Related
Jah'Mila, Keonté Beals and Gary Beals were amongst the artists who took home trophies at last night's virtual awards.

ANSMA'd our prayers: Enjoy a playlist of winners from the African Nova Scotian Music Association Awards.

Related
Soul legend Sharon Jones of Sharon Jones & The Dapp Band is among the legions of fans who love Zamani.

From A to Zamani: How the Halifax R&B singer-songwriter/producer made 2020 her year.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

  • ANSMA'd our prayers

    Enjoy a playlist of winners from the African Nova Scotian Music Association Awards.

    By Morgan Mullin

    Jah'Mila, Keonté Beals and Gary Beals were amongst the artists who took home trophies at last night's virtual awards.

  • From A to Zamani

    How the Halifax R&B singer-songwriter/producer made 2020 her year.

    By Morgan Mullin

    Soul legend Sharon Jones of Sharon Jones & The Dapp Band is among the legions of fans who love Zamani.

  • Halifax, meet Jah’Mila

    If you’re not already addicted to the Jamaica-born, Halifax-based artist’s distinctive, roots-y reggae, her Halifax Urban Folk Festival showcase will have you hooked.

    By Jonathan Briggins

    Halifax, meet Jah’Mila

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

ANSMA'd our prayers

By Morgan Mullin

Jah'Mila, Keonté Beals and Gary Beals were amongst the artists who took home trophies at last night's virtual awards.

Follow along as Halifax’s reggae-roots royalty Jah’Mila takes over The Coast’s Instagram

By Morgan Mullin

Follow along as Halifax’s reggae-roots royalty Jah’Mila takes over The Coast’s Instagram

Halifax, meet Jah’Mila

By Jonathan Briggins

Halifax, meet Jah’Mila

OBEY XII: Zamani

By Brennan McCracken

OBEY XII: Zamani
More »

Latest in Arts + Culture

Dartmouth’s Michnat Fashion is diversifying the scene—and your closet

By Morgan Mullin

Embracing a riot of colour and print, Michnat Fashion House creates a more-is-more aesthetic.

Propeller Arcade Bar is levelling up on fun

By Morgan Mullin

Pinball paradise at Propeller Arcade.

Packing up decades of music memories as The Pavilion becomes a shelter

By Morgan Mullin

The '90s indie vibe at The Pavilion.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with two hot local books reframing women’s history

By Morgan Mullin

Lezlie Lowe's The Volunteers and Painted Worlds by Dr. Laurie Dalton reconsider conventional narratives.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Dartmouth’s Michnat Fashion is diversifying the scene—and your closet

By Morgan Mullin

Embracing a riot of colour and print, Michnat Fashion House creates a more-is-more aesthetic.

Propeller Arcade Bar is levelling up on fun

By Morgan Mullin

Pinball paradise at Propeller Arcade.

Two Nova Scotian-made movies will be screening at Cineplex this month

By Morgan Mullin

The critically acclaimed, Nova Scotia filmed Wildhood hits theatres locally March 11.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with two hot local books reframing women’s history

By Morgan Mullin

Lezlie Lowe's The Volunteers and Painted Worlds by Dr. Laurie Dalton reconsider conventional narratives.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.