The African Nova Scotian Music Association's annual awards kick off March 7

The African Nova Scotian Music Association is shaking up awards season this year. Instead of a typical gala one-night ANSMA Awards showcase, it'll be keeping the party going all month long with its "Mondays in March" series.

Starting tonight, each Monday evening at 10pm on Eastlink TV (and recapped on the Black Cultural Centre's YouTube page a few days later), a combination of award-doling and live performance will celebrate the vibrant community and its 2021 musical contributions. Expect to see names like buzzy up-and-comer Advocates of Truth, reggae royalty Jah'Mila and 2021 Artist of the Year winner Zamani hitting the stage. New categories like Songwriter of the Year will keep the running extra spicy.