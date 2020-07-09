Thank you, Halifax. You should feel proud. 

Beauty, it is said, is in the eye of the beholder. July is pride month, a time when we usually behold the beauty and excitement of up to 120,000 Haligonians sharing in the celebration and joy that is the annual Pride Parade. Understandably not this year, so I thought this article would be my small contribution to pride month.



Until I arrived in Halifax from Scotland, I had seen nothing like it: The streets thronging with cheering spectators and floats of all colours, shapes and sizes. It was just gorgeous. I’ve now lived here for almost fours years and participated in three parades. I have come to understand Haligonians, their love of social bonding and openness, and the grace with which they share their community with new, international residents like me.

I came to Halifax in the fall of 2016, a professional person wanting to make a mark at Halifax Shipyard—but weighed down and harbouring the shame of hiding away my authentic self. I was, in fact, a transgender woman trapped in a man’s body, like a bird trapped inside a cage.

Over the years, many wonderful people in Halifax have helped me to slowly open that cage door so I could gradually learn to live my authentic life. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be truly yourself—but it’s made extra special by the help, support and love received from this local community.