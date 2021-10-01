Texas anti-abortion law sparks Halifax rally for reproductive rights Saturday

“I am hoping that from this, we can create a larger, more permanent thing to represent reproductive rights here generally.”

By

Reproductive Rights March
Saturday, October 2, 1pm
Peace and Friendship Park, Hollis Street at South Street

As of September 1, abortion after six weeks gestation is effectively banned in the state of Texas, due to the passing of Senate Bill 8. While the southern state is over 4,000 kilometres away from Nova Scotia, the decision may resonate with thousands of people in our province who have tried to access any type of reproductive healthcare here.

“There had already been issues with access to reproductive rights here, throughout Mi’kma’ki in general,” says Halifax resident Aaliyah Paris. “New Brunswick as a province is being sued right now for their limits to abortion access, so it's a pretty big issue and it's not focused on here a lot.”

Related
Nova Scotia's abortion services phone number. Calls are answered between 8am and 3pm, and any messages left will be responded to.

What you need to know about getting an abortion in Nova Scotia: Who to call, what to do and where to go.

Related
People in the Maritimes are joining menstruators worldwide in reporting irregularities following the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID vaccine side effects Nova Scotia doesn’t acknowledge: Most Nova Scotians are susceptible, but “god forbid they talk about periods.”

Paris is right, New Brunswick is being sued by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association over limited access to abortion services. Canada has had its share of controversy too, all the way back to doctor Henry Morgentaler opening his first abortion clinic in Montreal in 1968, fighting for the right to provide abortion and facing numerous death threats in the process. Morgentaler’s Halifax clinic ran from 1990 to 2003 and closed when the IWK began providing services. The Women’s Choice Clinic and the Halifax Sexual Health Centre also provide access and resources in Halifax, and the self-referral phone line (1-833-352-0719) can arrange access to services for those outside HRM.

The other Maritime provinces have even less abortion access. New Brunswick currently only has in-hospital abortion services now that Clinic 554 closed in fall 2020, and PEI provided no services on the Island from 1982 until 2016.

A community activist and organizer, Paris decided to draw attention to the issue by holding a reproductive rights march. “We don't have any marches or anything like that here on a regular basis. We don't even have Planned Parenthood,” she tells The Coast in a phone call.

Planned Parenthood, the American organization that provides free reproductive healthcare, isn’t limited to just abortion services either.

“Everything to do with reproductive rights isn't just, you know, abortion access or anything like that. It also has to do with fertility treatments, just taking care of your general reproductive health,” explains Paris. “Being able to get those tests and exams done, hopefully without long waitlists.”

The Halifax Sexual Health Clinic is the city’s closest comparison, but Paris says they can’t do all the work on their own. “We have the Sexual Health Center, which is a great resource, and I've done some work with them. But I know they're packed with people who need assistance.”

Long wait lists aren’t uncommon in Nova Scotia for anyone who has to wait for a specialist, and Paris says it’s the same for reproductive care.

click to enlarge Texas Senate Bill 8 is a reminder that Canadian abortion laws are only as strong as our access to reproductive health services. - STOCK
Stock
Texas Senate Bill 8 is a reminder that Canadian abortion laws are only as strong as our access to reproductive health services.

“We have Pharmacare, which as it stands doesn't cover enough. Our teeth are luxury bones, basically, in eyes of the government. It doesn't cover fertility treatments,” Paris says. “So if you have a condition such as endometriosis, if you want to do IVF or anything like that to take care of yourself, it's going to be really difficult and thousands of dollars. I know people who have to travel out of province and even to different countries for reproductive care, and that’s too much.”

The issue is magnified for Indigenous people and people of colour. “It is a racial issue as well,” says Paris. “We have forced sterilization of Indigenous people and Indigenous communities, same with Black communities as well. So I really want those voices to be amplified and heard.”

Paris wants to have other speakers at the rally to share their experiences with the system. The event is planned for Peace and Friendship Park on Saturday, October 2 at 1pm.

“I am hoping that from this, we can create a larger, more permanent thing to represent reproductive rights here generally,” Paris says.

Rally attendees will march along an accessible route on Lower Water Street. Paris is calling on not just community members to show up, but also politicians. Notably, access to reproductive health care and IVF treatments was a part of the Progressive Conservative campaign platform in August.

“I‘m hoping more MLAs, people in political standings locally and hopefully provincially will actually make statements or say something about this. Because as it stands, they haven't,” she says. “There have been general statements made that, in my opinion, don't have much weight to them. We need these people to actually show up and say something that's not a regurgitated political statement.”

Paris says the rally’s main goal is to draw attention to the issue and show solidarity with the people of Texas, but also wants Nova Scotians to realize they have a right to demand free, accessible reproductive health care.

“People who can't afford luxury, expensive health insurance should be able to access treatments to help them,” she says. “And go for an appointment without worrying about setting up a GoFundMe account.”

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering such topics as COVID-19, small business and politics. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Abortion , Reproductive Rights

Abortion classified as an essential service in Nova Scotia

By Caora McKenna

Nova Scotia's abortion services phone number. Calls are answered between 8am and 3pm, and any messages left will be responded to.

Nova Scotia passes bubble zone law

By Claudia Chender

Nova Scotia passes bubble zone law

Clinic 554 has institution status in Canada’s abortion access history—why the changes it propelled shouldn’t spell its demise.

By Martha Paynter

Martha Paynter is a registered nurse who provides clinical abortion care. She is a lecturer and PhD Candidate at the Dalhousie University School of Nursing. Her doctoral research is supported by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation. She is a member of the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada and the New Democratic Party. She was an active member of RJNB and she organized several fundraisers for Henry Morgentaler's legal disputes with New Brunswick.

Pushing for a bubble zone law outside of Halifax’s Women’s Choice Clinic

By Kaija Jussinoja

Meghan Boudreau is a student in Halifax.
More »

Latest in Healthcare

Tim Houston promises virtual health care for all who need it by December

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Premier Tim Houston has promised virtual health care by December for all 75,000 Nova Scotians who don’t have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

“Unbelievable” value of physician assistants not harnessed in Nova Scotia

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Physician assistants can discuss and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, perform procedures and act as “first assist” in surgery. They are not widely licensed to work in Nova Scotia.

New ministers talk health care priorities

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Health and wellness minister Michelle Thompson is a registered nurse and former CEO of a nursing home.

Houston's quick health care shake-up

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“It's time to hit reset,” says Tim Houston.
More »
More Healthcare »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

N.S. will require school and health care staff to be fully vaccinated

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Nova Scotia has issued a vaccine mandate for those working in public schools and across health care centres.

City council report: Housing is never far from council’s thoughts

By Lyndsay Armstrong

City Hall announced plans for 24 modular housing units which can house 73 people.

City responds to housing crisis with modular units and staffer used to emergencies

By Victoria Walton

Councillor Mason tweeted this floorplan of “the modular units HRM is purchasing to create safe and appropriate spaces for the houseless.”

Why Dalhousie’s HoCOVID party is the perfect thing to be mad about

By Victoria Walton

HoCOVID was multi-faceted mayhem, both destructive party for selfish students and a rare chance for disconnected youth to relax together.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.