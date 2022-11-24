 Taxi licencing could get cheaper in Halifax | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
HRM's transportation committee is looking to reduce the cost of taxi licences by more than half.
via iStock
HRM's transportation committee is looking to reduce the cost of taxi licences by more than half.

Taxi licencing could get cheaper in Halifax

New transportation committee members, and Hubbards’ bureaucratic nightmare.

By

The new transportation standing committee met today. Committee members rotate around every two years, and the new chair is the same as the old chair, councillor Waye Mason. Vice-chair is councillor Pam Lovelace. They chair a committee that includes the returning Tim Outhit and committee rookies Shawn Cleary and Trish Purdy. Tony Mancini, Iona Stoddard and Paul Russell are out. Lovelace will also be the HRM rep to the Canadian Urban Transit Association. Mason will be the transit standing committee’s rep on the executive committee, jovially declaring himself “acclaimed president for life!” when no one else was nominated for the role. Who says committee meetings aren’t fun?

The Hubbards Streetscape Project is continuing a years-long battle to try and fix the community. A provincial road runs through a community that belongs to two municipalities, and all three of those administrative bodies have different rules. So a lot of time and money has been spent running through a bureaucratic labyrinth (and they haven’t even seen David Bowie contact juggling in spandex).

The committee sent taxi regulation bylaw amendments to council for consideration. The amendments to bylaw T-1000 will make it cheaper for taxi drivers and companies to get licensed. It currently costs $599.15 to become a driver, and that license must be renewed every two years for $188.65. This change will reduce the cost of becoming a taxi driver to $292.15. City staff assessed the risk of removing the winter driving course “medium,” whatever that means. Even though it’s an online course of dubious benefit, it is worth pointing out that Uber drivers don’t have, and have never had to do, the winter driving course. Should this legislation pass, council—instead of regulating Uber to be safer on your behalf—is instead regulating taxis to be less safe so cab companies can make money and compete with Uber. Which was a very foreseeable consequence of this legislation that Jacob Boon wrote 2,854 words about in 2018 when he was The Coast’s city hall beat reporter.

The committee also set its schedule for the coming year.

Tags

About The Author

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
Read More about Matt Stickland
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Need for shelter this winter is the “worst it’s ever been” in Halifax

By Kaija Jussinoja

Need for shelter this winter is the “worst it’s ever been” in Halifax

Demystifying the HRM’s 2023 budget meetings

By Matt Stickland

Demystifying the HRM’s 2023 budget meetings

Everything you need to know about Halifax council’s Nov 22 meeting

By Matt Stickland

Everything you need to know about Halifax council’s Nov 22 meeting

Macdonald Bridge bike flyover delayed to 2024

By Martin Bauman

Macdonald Bridge bike flyover delayed to 2024
More »
More City
All News + Opinion

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Psychedelics are becoming big business. Is Nova Scotia ready?

By Martin Bauman

Psychedelics are becoming big business. Is Nova Scotia ready?

Need for shelter this winter is the “worst it’s ever been” in Halifax

By Kaija Jussinoja

Need for shelter this winter is the “worst it’s ever been” in Halifax

Macdonald Bridge bike flyover delayed to 2024

By Martin Bauman

Macdonald Bridge bike flyover delayed to 2024

Everything you need to know about Halifax council’s Nov 22 meeting

By Matt Stickland

Everything you need to know about Halifax council’s Nov 22 meeting

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group