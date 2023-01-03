 Take the 2023 Halifax Sex & Dating Survey | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Take the 2023 Halifax Sex & Dating Survey

It's the fun, anonymous way to start the new year.

Tags

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

More City
All News + Opinion

Trending

Latest in City

The top 10 most popular Coast stories of 2022 according to Google Analytics

By Kyle Shaw

The top 10 most popular Coast stories of 2022 according to Google Analytics

What is the point of the police?

By Matt Stickland

What is the point of the police?

Saying farewell to Jane Kansas

By Lis van Berkel

Saying farewell to Jane Kansas

Halifax’s short-term rental dilemma

By Martin Bauman

Halifax’s short-term rental dilemma
More »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.

© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation