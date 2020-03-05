Take a look at HFX Wanderers FC's new kits for the 2020 season 

SUBMITTED

Nothing screams "Halifax" like wearing a jersey with a literal waveform of "Barret's Privateers" across the front—and HFX Wanderers FC's new jerseys do it well. The kits are created by Italian sporting apparel company Macron. Representatives from teams in the Canadian Premier League travelled to Bologna in late 2018 to work with designers to create the kits and take in the soccer culture of Italy.

"We went into a room, we had designers with us for the entire day," said HFX Wanderers president and founder Derek Martin.

1. "Barrett's Privateers" waveform

Yes, that's the actual waveform of the song and a visual interpretation of the team's "come sing with us" slogan. "I think that was one of the things that we became known for last year—was just the atmosphere and the crowd and the way the supporters sang all throughout the game," says Martin of the experience at the Wanderers Grounds where the team plays its home games.

Fittingly, the club's biggest supporters group is called Privateers 1882. So this graphic is very literal, extremely on-brand and something you're not going to see on any other kit anywhere else in this global game.

2. "Together From Aways"

Another team slogan that encapsulates the way the team brings together fans and players from all around the world in a city with a growing population. This year the roster includes players from Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, Jamaica and more. "It's not just a saying, it's really what the club stands for and why we're capturing something here in terms of people's hearts and wanting to be involved," Martin says.

3. Blue

While the actual design of kits may change from year to year, one constant is the colour blue. The gradient of colours is inspired by the Atlantic Ocean and the sky and also ties into last year's "harbour blue" home kit.

"I really like this year how we kind of transition from the dark blue to the light blue to the white," says Martin. "We'll always have some element of blue in our home kit."