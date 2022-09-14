Symphony Nova Scotia celebrates Symphony Week 2022 with a series of free shows

Nova Scotia's symphony is known for its free community programming and for working with local artists in a swath of genres. Symphony Week is a dose of classical tuneage to help tide fans over until the official 2022-2o23 Symphony season kicks off later this month, with a Bach-themed show on September 24 and 25 at Saint Andrew's United Church.
Until then, though, here's the lowdown on where to catch a Symphony Nova Scotia performance during Symphony Week 2022:
- Fri Sep 16 at 7:30pm at Alderney Gate Public Library
- Sun Sep 18 at 1:30pm and 3pm at Paul O'Regan Hall, Halifax Central Library
- Tue Sep 20 at 11am at Anglican Church of Saint Andrew, Cole Harbour