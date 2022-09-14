screen_shot_2022-09-14_at_1.21.24_pm.png
symphonynovascotia.ca screenshot

Symphony Nova Scotia celebrates Symphony Week 2022 with a series of free shows

Catch some classical music at various locations around HRM from September 16-20.

By

The province's largest orchestra is celebrating its 15th annual symphony week, a fistful of shows held pop-up style in atypical community spaces. The free performances are a portal of community engagement—and they're plain ol' fun, too.

Nova Scotia's symphony is known for its free community programming and for working with local artists in a swath of genres. Symphony Week is a dose of classical tuneage to help tide fans over until the official 2022-2o23 Symphony season kicks off later this month, with a Bach-themed show on September 24 and 25 at Saint Andrew's United Church.

Until then, though, here's the lowdown on where to catch a Symphony Nova Scotia performance during Symphony Week 2022:

  • Fri Sep 16 at 7:30pm at Alderney Gate Public Library
  • Sun Sep 18 at 1:30pm and 3pm at Paul O'Regan Hall, Halifax Central Library
  • Tue Sep 20 at 11am at Anglican Church of Saint Andrew, Cole Harbour
 

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Jody Upshaw announced as 2022 Music Nova Scotia Artist in Residence

By Morgan Mullin

Jody Upshaw announced as 2022 Music Nova Scotia Artist in Residence

Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

By Morgan Mullin

Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

Casino Nova Scotia announces The Trews will play New Year's Eve concert

By Morgan Mullin

Casino Nova Scotia announces The Trews will play New Year's Eve concert
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

After 70 years under Queen Elizabeth, Canada has a new head of state, making this a natural time to question our colonial ties to the Crown. Do you think Canada should abandon the monarchy?

View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Venice 2022: A wrap-up and photos from the 79th international film festival

By Michelle Zyuryaeva

Venice 2022: A wrap-up and photos from the 79th international film festival

Jody Upshaw announced as 2022 Music Nova Scotia Artist in Residence

By Morgan Mullin

Jody Upshaw announced as 2022 Music Nova Scotia Artist in Residence

The Nova Scotia Art Bank just bought works by 22 local artists

By Morgan Mullin

The Nova Scotia Art Bank just bought works by 22 local artists

Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

By Morgan Mullin

Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group