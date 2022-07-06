Composer Alice Ping Yee Ho is the latest winner of SNS's prestigious Maria Anna Mozart Award.
Composer Alice Ping Yee Ho is the latest winner of SNS's prestigious Maria Anna Mozart Award.

Symphony Nova Scotia announces winner of its 2022 Maria Anna Mozart Award for Canadian women composers

Alice Ping Yee Ho’s prize-winning piece will be debuted by the Symphony in 2023.

In its first awarding since the pandemic, Symphony Nova Scotia’s Maria Anna Mozart Award for Canadian women composers returns, giving top nods to Toronto-based composer Alice Ping Yee Ho. Named for the historically overlooked piano prodigy (and yes, sister to Wolfgang), the Maria Anna Mozart Award was launched in 2016, aiming to highlight those of marginalized gender identity in the realm of classical music and composition. The award is billed as the first of its kind in Canada. It supports the work of Canadian women composers, providing funds for Symphony Nova Scotia to commission and perform a new symphonic work by a Canadian woman every three years.


Ping Yee Ho’s new, original piece of music will be debuted by the Symphony in March 2023, as part of a International Women’s Day broadcast on CBC Music and CBC Radio. Her resume boasts works that have been performed by orchestras across the country, two Juno nominations and six albums.


“This recognition meant so much to me because it acknowledges women composers’ contributions and achievements,” the composer says in a press release. “[Award founder] Dr. Jane Gordon and Symphony Nova Scotia have created an exceptional award that continues to support and showcase the voices of talented women composers, and to draw attention to the challenges that we face in history and society."

