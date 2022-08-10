Ashley MacIssac takes part in this year's Fusion Series, which sees local musicians of note partner with the Symphony for a genre-blending showcase.
Via Symphony Nova Scotia
Ashley MacIssac takes part in this year's Fusion Series, which sees local musicians of note partner with the Symphony for a genre-blending showcase.

Symphony Nova Scotia announces pre-sale for its Fusion series; free waterfront shows

The province's orchestra is BUSY—and that's music to our ears.

By

When Symphony Nova Scotia announced its upcoming 2022-2023 season slate back in May, it also mentioned tickets to the popular Fusion series—which sees the symphony teaming up with local musicians of note to create genre-blending live shows—would go on sale August 17. Luckily for those who can't wait any longer, though, a release from SNS today announced an exclusive presale on Fusion series shows, on  August 10 until August 11 at 6pm.

If you've been eyeing SNS's upcoming collabs with Juno winner Rose Cousins, famous Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIssac, lauded crooner David Myles or the classic Christmas show with Heather Rankin, now's the time to click "add to cart." (The presale codes are: TALLDISTANCE for Myles's Sept 30 and Oct 1 shows, CHRISTMAS for Rankin's Dec 22 and 23 performances, FIDDLE for MacIssac's Feb 3 and 4 2023 sets and BRAVADO for Cousins's March 24 and 25 concerts. Here's where you can find more details on the presale and take part in it.)
Related
Rose Cousins is dancing on her own

Rose Cousins is dancing on her own: The singer-songwriter’s new album explains the difference between loneliness and being alone.

Also in today's release from the symphony? The announcement of a slew of free waterfront shows held this month. Taking place at the Queens Marque (1715 Lower Water Street) Aug 10-11 at 6pm and Aug 17 at 4pm, these shows will feature string quartets, a trio of percussionists and a horn quartet.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Matt Steele wrote 2022's song of the summer. Here, he debuts a must-see acoustic video version.

By Morgan Mullin

Matt Steele wrote 2022's song of the summer. Here, he debuts a must-see acoustic video version.

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

By Morgan Mullin

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

By Morgan Mullin

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

By Morgan Mullin

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Matt Steele wrote 2022's song of the summer. Here, he debuts a must-see acoustic video version.

By Morgan Mullin

Matt Steele wrote 2022's song of the summer. Here, he debuts a must-see acoustic video version.

Mocean Dance releases a call for artists

By Morgan Mullin

Mocean Dance releases a call for artists

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

By Morgan Mullin

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

By Morgan Mullin

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group