Summer 2022 festivals and events in Nova Scotia and beyond

Indigenous Peoples Day X Grand Oasis

Right outside City Hall, the Grand Oasis Festival Series begins on June 21—both Indigenous Peoples Day and the official first day of summer. The day kicks off with opening speeches and a Mi'kmaw flag raising. The musical performances begin in the late afternoon, starting with openers Iron Tide, Boogát and Fawn Wood, ending with the main performer DJ Shub presenting War Club Live.

7pm Tue, Jun 21 | Halifax City Hall

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo

Beginning in 1979 as a one time celebration of the International Gathering of the Clans outside of Scotland, the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo continues this summer once again over 40 years after its start. This show is renowned around the world and blends the historical and modern through wonderful pipes and drums, dancers, acrobats, military pomp and many more fun activites for the whole family.

Sat, Jun 25-Jul 30 | Scotiabank Centre

Harbourside Ribfest

Prepare yourself for sticky fingers and messy faces as the Harbourside Ribfest returns for the eighth year. With a new name and location, Alderney Landing, the festival will feature five unique rib trucks and local vendors. Don't miss out on this satisfying opportunity. Your stomach and taste buds will thank you.

Thu, Jun 30-Jul 3 | Alderney Landing

Grand Oasis x Canada Day Weekend

Friday, July 1, there will be outdoor live performances at the Grand Oasis Festival from 7-10:30pm from Crown Land, Neon Dreams, DeeDee Austin, Drives the Common Man and Eastern Eagle. On July 2 there will be Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Salute To Ukraine and a performance from the Ukrainian band Balaklava Blues.

Fri, Jul 1-2 | Halifax City Hall

Antigonish Highland Games

One hundred and sixty years after The Antigonish Highland Society was founded, the society still aims to uphold Scottish tradition at the Antigonish Highland Games. Help keep the culture and traditions alive this summer by attending the many events like piping and drumming, highland dancing, fiddle music and athletics, and the ancient Scottish Heavy Events.

Sat, Jul 2-10 | Antigonish

Lebanese Cedar Festival

Since 2007 the Lebanese Cedar Festival has been a dynamic and successful festival that focuses and appreciates Lebanese culture. The aim is to bridge the gap between Canadian and Lebanese cultures by providing a space and opportunity for people from both communities to commence and enjoy delicious Lebanese foods while listening to music, dancing and more.

Sun, Jul 3-5 | Clayton Park Drive

Granville Green

The Granville Green free outdoor concert series returns to Port Hawkesbury every Sunday this summer. There will be many excellent Canadian acts performing like Tyler Shaw, The Stanfields, Classified and more. After the two years we've all endured in the wake of COVID, the festival is dedicated to highlighting the importance of community, resilience and comradeship.

7pm Sun, Jul 3-24 | Granville Green

Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts

This non-profit celebration of the arts at Peggy's Cove is a spectacular way to spend an afternoon by the water and to get in touch with your artistic side. There are two main events, the first is a three-day air painting event in the little village of Peggy's Cove on July 8, 9 and 10. The second is a Studio Tour on July 15, 16 and 17, where more than 60 studio artists, galleries and art groups open their doors to have people meet and interact with artists that range from painters to wood and glass workers.

Wed, Jul 6-17 | Scotiabank Centre

Cavendish Beach Music Festival

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival is entwined in the roots of the country music family tree with 13 years experience providing a stage for country music performers to hone their talents. This year's lineup includes Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Dustin Lynch and The Cadillac Three and more. Dust off your cowboy hats and boots cause you don't want to miss this chance to spend a fantastic weekend outside in the sun with friends, listening to some of the genre's best artists.

Thu, Jul 7-9 | Cavendish Beach

A Final Folly Fest

This magical and free-spirited festival situated alongside the beautiful Wolastoq river, is the perfect camping and festival spot. All you need to bring to stay is your tent and camping gear as the festival provides free water and showers. The Folly Fest isn't only music but includes markets, performance art, workshops, kid zones, Silent Discos, and much more. The headliners include big names such as G-Nome Projects, Zamani and Apollo Suns.

Fri, Jul 8-10 | Village of Gagetown

2022 Lobster Bash

Prepare to have full bellies and your cravings satisfied, as all your lobster dreams will come true at the annual Lobster Bash celebration. Along the western shore of the Annapolis Basin, lip-licking lobster rolls, lobster chowder, and steamed lobster will be served. There will be many family-friendly events, including lobster banding, lobster trap stacking and hauling, row boat races, and much more.

Fri, Jul 8-10 | Digby Waterfront

Under the Spire Music Festival

Enjoy a secular experience in the most sacred of spaces. Situated in a former church constructed for music in rural PEI is the summer-long music festival, Under The Spire. Returning for the 27th season, the festival previously known as the Indian River Festival, announces many performers such as Reeny Smith & The Sanctified Bros, Twin Flames, David Myles and Catherine MacLellan.

Fri, Jul 8-Sep 2 | Historic St Mary's

Grand Oasis Reunion

At the Grand Oasis Festival on July 8, 2022, Alan Doyle the lead singer of the Canadian folk rock band Great Big Sea and the band Fortunate Ones will be performing live. On July 9th, there will be performances from Classified and Owen O Sound Lee.

Fri, Jul 8-9 | Halifax City Hall

Halifax Jazz Festival

Spend a couple days of your summer boogie-ing and jive-ing to some funky jazz music at the infamous Halifax Jazz Festival. A collection of renowned performers from all around the world, each with their own unique take on jazz, are brought to Halifax to perform. The lineup for this summer's event consists of names such as Tank and The Bangas, Perfume Genius, Milly Johnson and The Weather Station.

Wed, Jul 13-17 | Halifax Waterfront

Halifax Pride Festival

Partake in the over 150 colourful and uplifting community and pride organized events for the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Celebrate the history, activism, and perseverance of the community at the many exciting and joyous events like the Pride Parade, Queer Music Fest, Comedy Night and much more. Put on your most colourful outfit and join in the vibrant celebration of this extraordinary community.

Thu, Jul 14-24 | Halifax Pride

Acoustic Maritime Music Festival

Get your groove on at the family-friendly four-day Acoustic Festival. Listen to some of Canada's best artists like JP Cormier, Andrew Waite Band and The Divorcees all weekend long while enjoying good eats and drinks from Smokinstein Food Truck and School House Brewery. If you like to sing, there will also be an open mic session to show off your talent.

Thu, Jul 14-17 | Kempt Shore Ocean View Campground

East Hants Tide Fest

If you're looking for something entertaining to do, look no further. After two years, The East Hants Tide Fest returns for a jam-packed weekend full of events for everyone. There will be events and tournaments such as the world's largest washer toss tournament, youth ball hockey, local music, Atlantic Canada's strongest san and woman, a community fair and many more exciting things.

Fri, Jul 15-16 | East Hants Sportsplex

Lunenburg Arts Fest

Instead of watching something live on tv, head to Lunenburg to watch live and in-person painters' artistic expressions take tangible form on canvases. For 21 years, The Lunenburg Art Gallery Society has hosted this annual event, formerly known as Paint Sea On Site. During this art festival, participating artists will be scattered in and around the town of Lunenburg painting, providing the public with the opportunity to watch and engage with the artists at work.

10am-5pm Sat, Jul 16-17 | Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic Wharf

Halifax Summer Opera Festival

Listen to the sweet melody of the opera at The Halifax Summer Opera Festival this summer. This year the Halifax Summer Opera Festival presents four fully-staged productions of Glick's Armide. The festival will also participate in Pride events, Opera Backwards, and performances at the Halifax Public Library.

Mon, Jul 18-Aug 14 | Alderney Landing

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal

Hop, boogie and leap over to the Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal to watch contemporary dance, dance theatre, acrobatic movement, Indigenous dance and works from Canada's best choreographers in rural Nova Scotia. The artistic director and award-winning Canadian choreographer Randy Glynn, brings his vision to life through the mesmerizing and flawless movements of the dancers.

Tue, Jul 19-23 | King's Theatre

Saint John Contemporary Dance Festival

Watch as both professional and emerging choreographers from New Brunswick strut their exceptional dance moves on stage. This festival aims to provide an array of creative performances in contemporary dance for both audience entertainment and for dancers to hone and show off their skills.

Fri, Jul 22 | Halifax Public Gardens

Nova Multifest

Enter a cross-culture utopia and be mesmerized by the celebration of the rich culture and diversity of Nova Scotia at the Nova Multifest. This electric festival embodies Nova Scotia's multiple cultures through music, art and delicacies local to each culture. Feast your eyes at the festival's live shows and cave to the temptations of culinary delights, cold beers from a local brewery and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Fri, Jul 22-24 | Alderney Landing

Harmony Bazaar

Did you know that only a two-hour drive from Halifax sits a mile-long white sand beach and the Harmony Bazaar music festival? What could be better than live music and a beach. The Harmony Bazaar music festival stands to promote female artists and songs. This female-only festival consists of great female artists and music coupled with activities like youth stages, industry dinners, art galas, theatre performances and mentorships.

Fri, Jul 22-24 | Seacaps Memorial Park

Stan Rogers Folk Festival

Enter the world of traditional folk music and more at the 25th edition of the Stan Rogers Folk Festival. Gather with the extended community to hear a wide range of music that goes beyond folk music such as rock, funk, gospel, and singer-songwriter acoustics. Performers include artists such as Carolyn Dawn Johnson, George Canyon and more.

Fri, Jul 22-24 | Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival



Parrsboro International Plein Air Festival (PIPAF)

PIPAF selects artists from across North America to compete in painting the marvellous sea and landscapes of the Parrsboro Shore. The festival aims to rejuvenate the community and develop the areas cultural economy through artists and artisans. Its success has been chronicled in media across North America, reaching thousands of artists, art galleries and art collectors’ organizations across the continent.

Wed, Jun 22-26 | Parrsboro Band Hall

East Coast Kite Festival

Spend the day outside under the open sky scattered with colours and shapes at the East Coast Kite Festival. Whether you just wish to watch or wish to fly your own kite, this free family-friendly no alcohol event is a great way to spend an afternoon. There will be 50 different types of kites for purchase, food trucks and vendors, craft workshops, kite flying lessons and much more.

10am Sat, Jul 23-24 | Citadel Hill

Hantsport Music Festival

Following the closure of large industries and town amalgamations, local volunteers decided to accumulate and showcase their love for the town by creating the Hantsport Music Festival. The festival focuses on raising money for the community and bringing the best Atlantic Canadian artists like Pail Lamb and Laura Conner with Wreckhouse, The Usual Suspects, Mark Riley Project and many more to the stage.

12pm Sat, Jul 23 | Hantsport Music Fest

Halifax Buskers Festival

No matter what side of the bridge you reside on, you can now enjoy the festivities of the Halifax Busker Festival without having to cross over into Halifax or Dartmouth. The Dartmouth side will have amusement rides, international buskers and music, while the Halifax side will also include international busker performances but will have food and craft vendors. It's the perfect family-friendly event that everyone will enjoy no matter which waterfront you choose to visit.

Wed, Jul 27-Aug 1 | Seacaps Memorial Park

The Island Fringe Festival

This weekend-long festival is committed to supporting and encouraging independent artists while providing a unique experience outside the conventional theatre and live performance boundaries. Despite being a small festival, it stands loud and proud, offering unconventional performances in unconventional spaces for a rare and uncommon experience, making this an unforgettable music festival you don't want to miss.

Wed, Jul 27-31 | Various Locations

Natal Day X Grand Oasis

Check out the live outdoor performances from Ria Mae on July 29, and Haviah Mighty, Aquakulture and Mass Choir all on August 1, at the Grand Oasis Festival to celebrate Natal Day.

Fri, Jul 29-Aug 1 | Halifax City Hall

The Riverfront Jubilee

If you love to immerse yourself in the euphoric sounds of music, you're in luck. The award-winning music festival, the Riverfront Jubilee, opens its stage for national and international acts. Their outdoor amphitheatre is the perfect place to let loose, enjoy the summer sun and listen to great tunes from artists such as Tom Cochrane, Serena Ryder, Glass Tiger, Reeny Smith and more.

Fri, Jul 29-31 | Various Locations

Area 506

Every year around the August long weekend holiday, the AREA 506 festival takes place on the waterfront in Saint John, New Brunswick. Area 506 consists of a shipping container village that showcases vendors' goods, brands and culture groups, plus the music festival that this summer features artists such as the Arkells, The Glorious Sons, Mother Mother, Sloan and many more.

Fri, Jul 29-31 | AREA 506

Rock the Hub

The annual Rock the Hub event returns. Grab a rock and get rollin' cause this festival will definitely meet all your rock' n' roll fantasies with performances from Monster Truck, Three Days Grace, The Glorious Sons and many others.

Fri, Jul 29-31 | Truro Civic Square

Nova Scotia Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival

Whether it's your first or 49th time attending, Canada's oldest continuously running Bluegrass Festival is bound to be a great time. This event is more than a music festival as not only can you enjoy great music and food, but you can also partake in their interactive workshops to hone and improve your musical talents. The performers this summer include artists and bands such as Ray Legere and Acoustic Horizon, Matt Lunn & Echo Mountain, The Stiff Family Band and more.

Fri, Jul 29 | Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival

Sappyfest

Channel your inner good vibes and peaceful nature for this year's Sappyfest. The festival returns this year better than ever to bring great live music you know and love. No matter your M.O., you are bound to fit into one of the many different groups at the festival like musicians, artists, dancers, punks, hippies and poets!

Fri, Jul 29-31 | Sappyfest

Nova Scotia Folk Art Festival

Lunenburg's Folk Art Festival is back for the 32nd time this summer. Spend Sunday afternoon at this fundraising initiative looking at the artworks created by over 50 Nova Scotia artists working with wood, pencil, paint, metal, fibre and other materials. Good luck returning home empty-handed after seeing all the amazing art pieces.

12pm Sun, Jul 31 | Lunenburg War Memorial Arena

Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival

Embrace your twinkle toes as you groove to the music in this charming town, listening to charming music. This family fun festival brings some of the best traditional and contemporary folk music artists to the stage from far and wide. Amidst the stunning seaside views Lunenburg has to offer and with the salt in the air and possibly in your hair, explore Nova Scotia's longest-running folk music festival.

Thu, Aug 4-7 | Lunenburg War Memorial Arena

Halifax Seaport Cider & Beerfest

Those who have attended this event in the past know it always calls for cloudy with a chance of a hangover. All jokes aside, head over to the beer and cider event of the season and drink responsibly from a range of 300 craft beer, imports, seasonals and ciders from over 20 countries. Hopefully, it's not cloudy but sunny, however, either way, this indoor event also has live music and delicious eats from Halifax favourites like East of Grafton and The Cake Lady!

Thu, Aug 4-6 | Halifax Seaport

Future Forest

If the idea of getting out of the city and being one with nature tickles your fancy, then the Future Forest Festival is the place for you. This EDM music festival is built from the natural resources provided by the forest its located. In the middle of the wilderness, far away from any houses or city lights, perfect for stargazing, there will be three stages where more than 140 musicians will perform. The festival includes not only music but world class performance arts, artisan and food vendors, a yoga village, learning workshops, art installations, family camping and more.

Fri, Aug 5-8 | Future Forest Festival

East Coast Classics x Grand Oasis

Spend your Saturday evening at the Grand Oasis Festival listening to live outdoor performances and celebrating East Coast artists Mo Kenney and Joel Plaskett.

7pm Fri, Aug 5-6 | Halifax City Hall

Country Rocks the Hub

Saddle up and get ready for this year's annual Country Rocks the Hub music festival. This year Alexander Keith brings artists and bands such as Terri Clark, The Reklaws, Brett Kissel, Lonestar, and Tyler Joe Miller to the stage to rock your socks off.

Fri, Aug 5-7 | Truro Civic Square

19th Annual Northern Lights Lantren Festival

Light up your day literally and figuratively by attending the Northern Lights Lantern Festival. This four-hour long festival will give you the chance to celebrate the dynamic and vibrant North End. There will also be activities like bouncy castles, lantern making, carnival games, live music, and free community BBQs. The night will finish with fireworks to light up your night just a bit more.

5:30-9:30pm Sat, Aug 6 | Halifax north end

Chester Race Week

Drift on over to Chester, Nova Scotia for Canada's largest annual Keel Boat Regatta. Not only will you be entertained watching the sailors set sail and race around the stunning Mahone Bay, but there will also be lots of on-land activities to enjoy over the course of the week. The on-land schedule consists of days sponsored by Keith Brewery and Blue Lobster, a visit from the Bluenose, great food and live music on the deck from artists such as Tyler Key and Scott Harnish and the local band Dark and Stormy.

8:30am-11pm Thu, Aug 11-13 | Chester

Outdoor Runway Weekend X Grand Oasis

Channel your inner glamours side and spend the evening of August 12, enjoying the one-night-only outdoor fashion show, THIS IS US! This outdoor runway is created by SOLI Productions and includes an After Party with DJ BAMBII. 20+ countries and designers will be represented during the show. DJ BAMBII returns to perform again on August 13.

Fri, Aug 12-13 | Halifax City Hall

India Fest 2022

Join the hundreds of other visitors immersing themselves in the true colours of Indian culture at this three-day celebration. If you can attend, you will no doubt enjoy the incredible experience being offered to engage yourself in a variety of Indian foods, dances, music, clothing, art & craft, jewellery and henna.

11am-8pm Fri, Aug 12-14 | Halifax Forum

White Rabbit Arts Festival

The free all-ages celebration of comics and cartooning returns to Dartmouth this summer. Take inspiration from the dozens of artists, writers and vendors that you'll meet while they show off and sell their work.

11 Mon, Aug 15 | Alderney Landing

The Halifax County Exhibition

Make sure you and your family get the chance to enjoy all the fun the Halifax County Exhibition has to offer this summer. The community-run exhibition has been running since 1884 and offers an old-fashion county fair feel. The exhibition offers four days of livestock displays and competitions, games and activities for children, yummy treats, local entertainment and loads more.

Wed, Aug 17-20 | Halifax County Exhibition Grounds

Vibrancy Festival X Grand Oasis

Head to City Hall to hear live outdoor performances. On August 19, see Cloverdale, B2B and Famba perform and on August 20, see American singer, record producer, and DJ, Green Velvet. August 27, and August 28, performers at still TBD.

Fri, Aug 19-20 | Halifax City Hall

Nova Scotia Summer Fest

It's not a true Nova Scotian summer without a celebration of its music and culture. Therefore, find the heart of summer at the Nova Scotia Summer Fest. Not only will there be great performances from artists such as Walk Off The Earth, Myles Goodwyn and more, but there will also be some of the province's finest seafood, wines, micro brews and art. You could say this festival has everything you could ever need.

3pm-11pm Fri, Aug 19-20 | Columbus Field

Riverfest

Thanks to Country 100.7 announcer Jonathan Crouse and musician Jason McCorrisstion the Riverfest festival was born. Their dual vision has brought great indie music to the south shore and continues to do so this summer. Join the party and rock out to artists and bands such as Heymaker, The Shifters, Chesterdoom, Diamond City and many more.

6pm-1:30am Fri, Aug 19-20 | Columbus Field

Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition

Dust off your hibernating beach toys from the garage, grab your sunhat and head over to the Eastern shores. After a two-year hiatus due to the Provincial Government's State of Emergency, the 42nd Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition returns this summer. Whether you watch or partake in the competition, this is a great way to spend a Sunday with friends and family at the beach.

9am Sun, Aug 21 | Clam Harbour Beach Provincial Park

The Wellness Escape Festival

Start or continue your wellness journey this summer and discover your inner peace at this festival. Connect to your mind and body through mindful movements and mediation classes, holistic health workshops, and mindful practices. Unearth your calmest and healthiest self by spending your day doing yoga, pilates, meditation, mindfulness, breathwork, bath salts making, mindset training and a sound healing workshop. Finish your day with a spectacular outdoor 3-course dinner amidst the vines under the Nordic Kata Tipi tent.

10am-6pm Sat, Aug 27 | Avondale Sky Winery

Halifax Urban Folk Festival

This festival is all about collaboration and bringing Nova Scotia's amazing artists together in Halifax. You too can collaborate by joining other Nova Scotians in the great decision to attend the festival and see the outstanding performances from artists such as Postdata, Christina Marin, Zamani, Reeny Smith and Matt Mays.

Mon, Aug 29-Sep 5 | Truro Civic Square

Frosh Returns + Halifax Urban Folk Fest Main Event

The Canadian singer, songwriter and rapper BBNO$, with 1.1 million Instagram followers and 800 million streams on Spotify, is coming to the Grand Oasis festival. BBNO$ is well known for this collaboration with Young Gravy in 2019 to create the hit song "Lalala". The performer for September 3rd is TBD.

Fri, Sep 2-3 | Halifax City Hall

Music Nova Scotia Takeover X Grand Oasis

Performers for the Grand Oasis festival September 9, 2022, and September 10, 2022, are still to be announced.

Fri, Sep 9-10 | Halifax City Hall

Dear Summer x Grand Oasis

Head to City Hall for an electric night of music on September 16, as Grand Oasis Festival presents performers NOBRO, Like a Motorcycle and Hello Delaware. NOBRO is an all-female rock band dedicated to rockin' it out. Like a Motorcycle is a local punk rock band and Hello Delaware is a glam punk pop band. The performers on September 17, is alternative, indie and rock artists Jon Samuel and DJ Douvet.

Fri, Sep 16-17 | Halifax City Hall

Nova Scotia Craft Beer Festival

Head over to the Salt Yard on the Halifax waterfront to socialize and sample over 40 craft beers. This event showcases and celebrates craft beer made throughout the province. Tickets include a tasting glass, sample beer tickets for individual breweries and an opportunity to meet people in the Nova Scotia brewing community. Note: Age identification is required at this 19+ event.

6pm-12am Fri, Sep 16-17 | Salt Yard