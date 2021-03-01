News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 11, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

The Atlantic premiers are considering bubbling up, but Newfoundland may be on the outs.

The Coast

The Atlantic premiers are considering bubbling up, but Newfoundland may be on the outs.

Strankin hints at the return of the Maritime Bubble 

As of now, Newfoundland will be on the outs.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

NS RCMP destroy 7 tonnes of gear that’s been sitting around
Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s March 9 meeting
ANSMA'd our prayers
How to file your first post-Covid taxes
5 sure things for International Women’s Day
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s March 9 meeting   (City)
  2. How to file your first post-Covid taxes   (News)
  3. NS RCMP destroy 7 tonnes of gear that’s been sitting around   (City)
  4. Only 1 case March 10   (COVID-19)
  5. First look at Boyd’s Pharmasave on Agricola Street   (Shoptalk)
  6. First look at Fiends Collective’s new digs   (Shoptalk)
  7. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  8. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  9. Holly Bartlett’s unlikely journey   (City)
  10. 0 cases on Monday 🙌   (COVID-19)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.