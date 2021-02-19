News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

February 19, 2021 News + Opinion » City

Stephen McNeil gives his last presser as premier 

Doing 97 COVID-19 press briefings, Nova Scotia’s prickly leader became pandemic popular.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Rent for a one-bedroom up 20 percent from last year 😢
Halifax’s Eli Goree nominated for a Black Reel Award
Look inside The Blue Building, Halifax’s newest gallery
Halifax police force blows IT security, then lies about it
Nova Scotia’s vaccination effort needs a shot in the arm
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Halifax police force blows IT security, then lies about it   (City)
  2. Nova Scotia’s vaccination effort needs a shot in the arm   (COVID-19)
  3. Buy Black Birchtown wants to create retreat centre for BIPOC folks   (City)
  4. Holly Bartlett’s unlikely journey   (Justice)
  5. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  6. Rent for a one-bedroom up 20 percent from last year 😢   (City)
  7. COVID-19 news for the February 15 week   (City)
  8. Halifax Regional Council to consider saving Sir Sanford Fleming cottage   (City)
  9. Leadership shakeup at Irving Shipbuilding makes waves   (City)
  10. Nova Scotia's inviting you to its bubble for two   (COVID-19)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 6
February 1, 2021

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.