Stay up to date on the Nova Scotia shootings 

The RCMP is giving an update about the ongoing investigation today at 2pm. The briefing is happening at Nova Scotia RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth. "We will continue to require all media who are present to respect physical distancing guidelines," says the media advisory . After Sunday's briefing, the first about the shootings, had some audio issues—background sounds from reporters who called in by teleconference could be heard live over the RCMP officials talking—the advisory also promises "better sound quality." Which is for sure nice, but really RCMP, you don't have to worry about it. We understand, and we've got you.

