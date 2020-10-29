Food + Drink
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 29, 2020 Food + Drink » Burger Week

Station Six pumps out the patties for Burger Week 

The Spryfield restaurant has sold over 1,200 burgers and counting.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Burger Week

more articles in Food + Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Breweries leave craft brewing association after controversial comments by executive director   (Food + Drink Feature)
  2. Burger Week is on now   (The Feed)
  3. A transformation for Truly Tasty   (The Feed)
  4. Hungry for more   (Food + Drink Feature)
  5. Obladee celebrates a decade of sophisticated style   (Food + Drink Feature)
  6. Halifax Burger Week is back   (Burger Week)
  7. The last days of the old Lion's Head   (Food + Drink Feature)
  8. 21 wing nights to feast on   (Food + Drink Feature)
  9. Now open in Dartmouth, Maria’s Pasta Bar goes from dough to plate   (New Restaurants)
  10. 5 ways Halifax restaurants can show solidarity with Mi’kmaq lobster fishers   (Food + Drink Feature)

The Feed

    Burger Week is on now

    THE FEED »

    Burger Week is on now

    The pandemic-postponed patty party is back, October 22 through October 31.

    by TEAM COAST, Oct 22/20

    A transformation for Truly Tasty

    THE FEED »

    A transformation for Truly Tasty

    The larger space next door will allow for more dine-in customers at Halifax’s longest-running ramen shop.

    by VICTORIA WALTON, Oct 22/20

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 2
October 15, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.