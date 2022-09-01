Stars hit the red carpet in style to kick off 2022 Venice International Film Festival

Actress Julianne Moore heads up the festival's international jury.
Michelle Zyuryaeva
The 79th Venice International Film Festival got off to a superb start Wednesday, August 31, with Noah Baumbach’s White Noise opening the festival.

Stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy and Don Cheadle all graced the red carpet as they made their entrance to the premiere.

Adam Driver, one of the stars of Noah Baumach's White Noise, which kicked off the festival.

The opening ceremony was hosted by Spanish actress and presenter Rocio Munoz Morales, and began with the ceremony for the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, which was presented to renowned French actress Catherine Deneuve.

Catherine Deneuve received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

The ceremony saw the arrival of the festival’s international jury, headed by actress Julianne Moore, along with Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen, along with the Horizons jury president Tessa Thompson.

Among the guests to add a fashionable flair to the red carpet were models Alessandra Ambrosio, Isabeli Fontana and Barbara Palvin, as well as actor Dylan Sprouse.

Actor Dylan Sprouse.

Thursday night will see the arrival of Cate Blanchett, Julian Glover, Mark Strong and Noémie Merlant for the premiere of the drama/musical Tár from director Todd Field.

Other film premieres include Bobi Wine: Ghetto President by Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo, and Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) by Mexico’s Alejandro Iñárritu. The epic comedy film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Iker Sanchez Solano, Andrés Almeida and Francisco Rubio.

Model Barbara Palvin on the red carpet Wednesday, August 31, at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

Stay tuned for more daily highlights, news and photos as the stars continue to grace the red carpet in Venice.

Read Michelle’s overall festival preview.

