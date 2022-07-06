Michael Cooper
Sondra Radvanovsky has played every major opera house in the world.

Star soprano Sondra Radvanovsky announces Halifax concert November 5

One of the classical world's biggest stars, Radvanovsky will play the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

By

No big deal, but Sondra Radvanovsky just might be the world's greatest living soprano—at least, according to the likes of The Chicago Tribune, Opera News, London’s Royal Opera House, Teatro alla Scala, Opernhaus Zürich and The Metropolitan Opera. She's performed at every major opera house in the world and, at this point, is probably sick of the positive reviews NPR, The New Yorker and The New York Times keep lobbing her way.

So, it's news that opera fans and classical music lovers alike will want to make note of when we say that today Cecilia Concerts announced
Radvanovsky will play the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium on November 5 as part of its upcoming slate of concerts. The announcement adds the performance will see Radvanovsky performing alongside award-winning pianist Anthony Manoli. The setlist includes vocal works by Henry Purcell, Sergi Rachmaninov, Franz Liszt, Henri Duparc, Jake Heggie, Giordano Umberto, and Richard Strauss, along with Bel Canto songs by Giuseppe Verdi, Vincenzo Bellini, and Stefano Donaudy.

Tickets for the November 5 show range from $37.50-$87.50 and are available now through Cecilia Concerts's website.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Symphony Nova Scotia announces winner of its 2022 Maria Anna Mozart Award for Canadian women composers

By Morgan Mullin

Composer Alice Ping Yee Ho is the latest winner of SNS's prestigious Maria Anna Mozart Award.

Jessica McMann is making history with her free, Halifax concert June 29

By Morgan Mullin

Jessica McMann is composer-in-residence of Cecilia Concerts. The work she debuts June 29 is the result of her residency.

Nova Scotia soprano one of 12 semi-finalists in international competition

By Morgan Mullin

Shanice Skinner is one of the hottest up-and-comers in Nova Scotia's opera scene.

Halifax's Pillow Fite and Dali Van Gogh drop new albums

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax's Dali Van Gogh
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

NSCAD University welcomes new president

By Morgan Mullin

Peggy Shannon has worked at a host of universities across North America.

Lunenburg Doc Fest announces finalists in its inaugural live pitch contest

By Morgan Mullin

Israel Ekanem has made over 13 short movies in just four years. He's in the running for a prize from The Lunenburg Doc Fest that will help him create a short documentary.

Symphony Nova Scotia announces winner of its 2022 Maria Anna Mozart Award for Canadian women composers

By Morgan Mullin

Composer Alice Ping Yee Ho is the latest winner of SNS's prestigious Maria Anna Mozart Award.

Eyelevel artist-run centre announces new co-director

By Morgan Mullin

Wren Tian and Sally Wolchyn-Raab, co-directors of Eyelevel Artist Run Centre.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group