Spring comes up like a crocus 

In his tune “Crocus Song,” Six Mile Brook’s Thomas McCallum reminds us of Halifax in March, days spent looking at the ground, hoping for sprouting green and purple signs of spring, only to be met by ice and slush. But then, the first flower arrives and delights and unites us all across the peninsula.

Savour it while it’s here and the bees make their feast. As McCallum sings, “She’s the first flower to go.”



&lt;a href="https://thomasmccallum1.bandcamp.com/album/crocus-song" target="_blank"&gt;Crocus Song by Thomas McCallum&lt;/a&gt;