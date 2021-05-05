Some Sure Things to look forward to May 6-13 

click to enlarge
S
-
A still from Jenny Town, the retro-fabulous new weekly show by Jenn Grant.
top doomscrolling. Instead of staring into the void, why not watch something worthwhile? Yes, there are lots of cool movies and TV shows worth streaming during lockdown, but don't forget about the local livestreams that will not only entertain you but help you feel more connected to the city outside your apartment windows. Here, we're sharing a few online events we've marked on our calendars happening over the next week:
Jenny Town
Who else but folk rock royalty Jenn Grant could deliver the pocket-sized hit of joy that is this weekly variety show? For episode two, Grant is bringing together Kaia Kater, TEKE TEKE and Jonathan Torrens on her Youtube channel
for some retro-fabulous fun.
Thu May 6, 8pm, Youtube
Animation Festival of Halifax
While we can't go to Carbon Arc and watch an indie movie right now, we can still take part in the Summer Street spot's annual tribute to animated movies, happening online from May 6-8. The event promises a range of showings, from a series of shorts focusing on 2SLGBTQ+ history to panel discussion called "Big Picture Panel—Recipes for Community in a Time of Disaster" (which features Andrea Dorfman's pandemic hit How To Be At Home
).
May 6-8, afx.eventive.org for full schedule
Pop-Up Love Party
Zuppa Theatre Co—part of the Halifax vanguard of cutting-edge theatre in the time of COVID—is back to push the envelope once again. This time, it's bringing its acclaimed Pop-Up Love Party online, a live event Zuppa describes as "reimagining Plato’s Symposium
in its quest to define love with all its plagues and pleasures by employing aerobics, holding a kangaroo court, sharing embarrassing stories, and pumping out an infectious pop ballad that will mend broken hearts around the world." Tune in via Zoom and get tix on Side Door
.
Sat May 8, 9pm, Side Door for tickets and Zoom link, $20/PWYC
Adam Baldwin's Cross-Country Chin Up
Dartmouth's denim-clad troubadour knew how to help lift the mood during the first lockdown, so his return to free, frequent livestreams feels like falling back on a favourite coping mechanism. Tune in via Youtube
to sing along to tunes inspired by the likes of Dire Straits and Bruce Springsteen.
Sat May 8, 9pm, Youtube, free
Kristen Martell w/Terra Spencer, Sarah McInnis, Blue Acres
The sunshine songs of Martell have been beaming out of our ears and playlists since the singer dropped her debut album last May. Now, she's sharing the virtual stage with other local folk favourites like Terra Spencer, Sarah McInnis and Blue Acres for a songwriters' circle.
Wed May 12, 8pm, Side Door for tickets and Zoom link, $10
Journey To The Zone
Mayworks Halifax continues to celebrate working people and the arts as we shelter in place with this online, sci-fi musical adventure from the mind of Peter Sarty. As the festival bills it, this play follows an unlikely hero in the year 3000 as humanity wanes in a digital purgatory. Will Jax be able to journey deep into cyberspace and free us all from "an endless cycle of fear and distraction?" Tune in to see!
May 13-16, mayworkskjipuktukhfx.ca for event link and tickets, $12