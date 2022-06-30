So, you wanna see some fireworks in Halifax this weekend?

The fireworks celebration typically held on the Halifax Waterfront is not taking place on July 1, 2022. A new vision for the long weekend—a festival called Kana’ta Day 2022—is taking over The Common from 11am-4pm with a cultural village for families to enjoy music, crafts, games, authentic Indigenous cuisine and more. Meanwhile, down at Grand Parade, a concert featuring Halifax’s Juno-winning, world-touring act Neon Dreams is underway from 6pm-10:30pm.



If you want to see some fireworks this July 1, the Neon Dreams concert might be your best bet, as the show is capped off with a fireworks finale. Otherwise, get thee to Bedford’s DeWolfe Park (150 Waterfront Drive) for a 10pm fireworks display that caps off a concert with music from the band Donair Supply. The Bedford showcase is part of a full long weekend slate of celebrations for Bedford Days 2022, which you can peep in full on the HRM Civic Events Website.

Get more details on Kana’ta Day—including details on this year’s parade and a drumming ceremony held at Ferry Terminal Park—on HRM’s Canada Day website.