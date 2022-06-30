Halifax is not hosting fireworks on the waterfront this year, but you can see some either at Grand Parade or Bedford's DeWolfe Park.
So, you wanna see some fireworks in Halifax this weekend?

Changes to how so-called Canada's founding is celebrated doesn't mean you're out of luck.

By

The fireworks celebration typically held on the Halifax Waterfront is not taking place on July 1, 2022. A new vision for the long weekend—a festival called Kana’ta Day 2022—is taking over The Common from 11am-4pm with a cultural village for families to enjoy music, crafts, games, authentic Indigenous cuisine and more. Meanwhile, down at Grand Parade, a concert featuring Halifax’s Juno-winning, world-touring act Neon Dreams is underway from 6pm-10:30pm.

The Juno-winning Halifax duo Neon Dreams will co-headline a show at Grand Parade on July 1 2022.

HRM announces its official Canada Day/Kana'ta programming: July 1 will see concerts at Grand Parade and Ferry Terminal Park.


If you want to see some fireworks this July 1, the Neon Dreams concert might be your best bet, as the show is capped off with a fireworks finale. Otherwise, get thee to Bedford’s DeWolfe Park (150 Waterfront Drive) for a 10pm fireworks display that caps off a concert with music from the band Donair Supply. The Bedford showcase is part of a full long weekend slate of celebrations for Bedford Days 2022, which you can peep in full on the HRM Civic Events Website.


Get more details on Kana’ta Day—including details on this year’s parade and a drumming ceremony held at Ferry Terminal Park—on HRM’s Canada Day website.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
This year, Halifax is celebrating July 1 differently

By Morgan Mullin

Cheryl Copage-Gehue, Indigenous Community Engagement Advisor for HRM’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, says "It's not been about canceling Canada Day or trying to take it away. It's about creating opportunities that all the diverse voices—and the first people of this territory—have an opportunity, also, to showcase our history and culture, our shared history and culture.”

The first-ever Halifax Mural Festival takes place July 11-17

By Morgan Mullin

Toronto artist Jieun Kim is influenced by Korean folk art.

AfterWords Literary Festival announces 2022 dates, first wave of lineup

By Morgan Mullin

Jesse Wente is the author of Unreconciled: Family, Truth, and Indigenous Resistance. He'll be at the AfterWords Literary Festival this September.

Hal-Con 2022 announces dates, first wave of guests

By Morgan Mullin

Star of The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes, has been announced as a guest for Hal-Con 2022.
C19 Need to Know

Meet the artist who inspired Halifax’s new approach to parking tickets

By Morgan Mullin

I'thandi Munro, a multi-disciplinary artist, made an art installation of the 100-plus parking tickets she incurred while earning a degree at NSCAD. She says systemic barriers made the tickets unavoidable.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival

By Morgan Mullin

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival

Atlantic Filmmakers Cooperative announces Erica Meus-Saunders as new executive director

By Morgan Mullin

Erica Meus-Saunders says AFCOOP has always "felt like a second home." She'll be taking over the org on June 29.

Screen Nova Scotia announces senior director of $20 million sound stage project

By Morgan Mullin

Gordon Whittaker will lead the Screen Nova Scotia sound stage project, which has potential to make the film industry in Nova Scotia a year-round venture.

