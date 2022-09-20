Sloan will come home to Halifax in January.
Calm Elliot-Armstrong
Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

The four-piece comes home to play the Light House Arts Centre.

Halifax-born, Toronto-based indie rock four-piece Sloan announced today it'll play a hometown show in early 2023: The One Chord To Another band will hit the Light House Arts Centre stage on January 28 at 8pm.

Not that you need an introduction, since we bet you're already humming hits like "The Rest of My Life" or "Money City Maniacs", but Sloan is an absolute landmark act of Halifax's Seattle-of-the-North-era music scene, being nominated for nine Juno awards across its 12 album run. Known for its shared songwriting and a retention of the original lineup, the band is where alt-rock and power pop meet.
Tickets for Sloan's January 28 Halifax gig go on sale this Friday, September 23, at 10am via Sonic Concert's website. They are $44.45 in advance and $49.57 the day of the show.

Oscar-winning Haligonian Ben Proudfoot releases new food-focused doc

By Morgan Mullin

Oscar-winning Haligonian Ben Proudfoot releases new food-focused doc (2)

FIN 2022: Halifax filmmaker Koumbie knows we’re all Bystanders

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2022: Halifax filmmaker Koumbie knows we’re all Bystanders

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

New performance incubator, LUCID, releases call-out for QTBIPOC artists

By Morgan Mullin

New performance incubator, LUCID, releases call-out for QTBIPOC artists

