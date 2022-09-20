Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

Not that you need an introduction, since we bet you're already humming hits like "The Rest of My Life" or "Money City Maniacs", but Sloan is an absolute landmark act of Halifax's Seattle-of-the-North-era music scene, being nominated for nine Juno awards across its 12 album run. Known for its shared songwriting and a retention of the original lineup, the band is where alt-rock and power pop meet.
Tickets for Sloan's January 28 Halifax gig go on sale this Friday, September 23, at 10am via Sonic Concert's website. They are $44.45 in advance and $49.57 the day of the show.