Six seltzers for summer 

Hard seltzer is having its moment. And why shouldn't it? On a hot summer's day, it feels like a no-brainer to crack open a can of fruity, spiked, bubbly water. But before you reach for a case of White Claw at the NSLC, consider one of these local options instead.



1 Luna Hard Seltzer - Located in the Annapolis Valley, refreshing summer drinks seem to be Moonrise Ridge's specialty. The company produces hand-crafted, small batches of wine, cider and yes—hard seltzer. Luna, their crisp new raspberry seltzer, is a perfect drink for any hot day.

2Pure McNab - Pure McNab has a fascinating history: The seltzer was apparently made and enjoyed in secret on McNabs Island roughly a century ago, during Prohibition. Today, Bulwark Cider is recreating Pure McNab in what they call a "tribute to probably Halifax's first ever hard seltzer." (Luckily, you can now enjoy this black cherry seltzer without hiding out on the harbour.)

3 Brave Craft Hard Seltzer - Made with berries and botanicals harvested in the province, Cranberry Bay is the first release from Brave Seltzers. Though this Annapolis Valley business is brand new, open just this summer, it proudly calls itself "Nova Scotia's first craft seltzer company," promising more locally inspired bubbly drinks to come.

4 The Fizz - The Fizz, a line of fermented hard seltzers by Good Robot Brewing Co., features four different flavours: Key Lime Coconut, Grapefruit, Fruit Punch and Moon Mist. Inspired by the Nova Scotian ice cream flavour, Moon Mist is something special, featuring notes of grape, banana, and bubble gum—a winning combination.

5 Ripel - Though you might be most familiar with the Annapolis Brewing Company for their IPAs and lagers, their hard seltzers are a must-try this summer. Ripel comes in three refreshing flavours: raspberry, boysenberry and gooseberry.

6 Propeller Craft Cocktails - Over the past two decades, Propeller Brewing Co. has established itself as one of Halifax's favourite breweries, their craft beers already a summer staple in the city. What you might not know is they also have a line of bright, refreshing craft cocktails to reach for on especially hot days. The line includes two hard seltzers—watermelon vodka and mixed berry vodka—as well as a host of other refreshing drinks.