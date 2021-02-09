Arts + Culture
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

February 09, 2021 Arts + Culture » Film + TV

Six movies we can't wait to watch at this year's Halifax Black Film Festival 

The festival celebrates five years of celebrating Black stories from February 23-28.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Nova Scotia's inviting you to its bubble for two
Halifax’s indoor skatepark movement snags meeting with mayor
COVID-19 restrictions eased: spectators allowed at arts, cultural and sporting events
Seaport Market changes a long time coming
Chenpapa departure an indication of larger changes at Seaport Market
Top Stories
Advertisement:

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

C19 Need to Know

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.