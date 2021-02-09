Six movies we can't wait to watch at this year's Halifax Black Film Festival 

click to enlarge If you're still obsessed with The Queen's Gambit , let Lovena scratch your itch for chess-fuelled drama.

While the most ambitious movie-lovers will (and should) plan to watch 'em all, here's a few standout picks to get your next HBFF binge session started:



recalls some of Oscar winner 's strongest scenes. Film still For fans of Moonlight: BOY Lanre Olabisi's narrative short film starts off as fresh-faced as Annalise Keating's law students on the first day of school—but much like the Viola Davis-starring series, the surface of Olabisi's movie quickly cracks under the pressure of deeds done and secrets kept. The addictive, can't-look-away messiness makes for a compelling watch as a Black man and his partner try to cover up his accidental killing of a white cop—all while a pair of bystanders try to make bank blackmailing the situation.

It might seem like hyperbole, but trust: Antony Acheampong's 14-minute short following a nameless protagonist struggling to find his place in the world shares the same atmospheric, impressionistic vibe that nabbed Moonlight the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017.

, a talented engineer-in-the-making needs to overcome her lack of confidence and the tumultuous circumstances surrounding her and her friends. Film still

feels lifted from a classic Spike Lee joint. Film still