Sip on these beer and cider events 

Tatamagouche x Team Stilly Collab Release Party
Hit up Stillwell's Barrington Street location for this stationary booze cruise featuring cellar re-releases, brand new beers, three casks and the debut of a staff collaboration brew. Mar 14-15, noon-2am, Stillwell Beer Bar, 1672 Barrington Street
FemmeBrew Competition Party
Knock back a pint of the winning suds at this, Good Robot's third annual brew-fest highlighting non-male brewers in Nova Scotia. Mar 15, 4-10pm, Good Robot Brewing Co., 2736 Robie Street
Nova Scotia Craft Beer Festival
The flagship event of Nova Scotia Craft Beer Month, this sipping sesh is full of offerings by local (and only local!) breweries. "You won't find more Nova Scotia craft breweries under one roof," organizers promise. March 21, 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm, Cunard Centre, 961 Marginal Road, $40-$60
Cask Night at Propeller
Wet your whistle Friday nights as Propeller taps a one-of-a-kind cask for your sampling pleasure. Apr 3, Apr 10 and Apr 17, 5pm-midnight, Propeller Brewing Company, 2015 Gottingen Street
Craft Beer Month Beer Tasting
Boxing Rock debuts new brews and shares old favourites at this swill soiree. Apr 4, 2-5pm, Local Source Market, 2530 Agricola Street
Boxing Rock Food Tasting Experience
Expertly paired beers and bites await at this semi-guided tour. Apr 10-11, 11am-7pm, Boxing Rock Brewing Company, 218 Water Street, Shelburne
Brewster Fest '20
A celebration of women in the world of beer. Apr 25, 1-10pm, Mayflower Curling Club, 3000 Monaghan Drive
Apples N Cider Apple Blossom
Celebration
A one-day music and arts fest in Canning with a soft spot for hard cider. May 30, 10am-6pm, 132 Pereau Road, Canning, $40-$50
East Coast Cider Festival
How do you like these apples? Crushed, juiced and fermented. Sat Jun 1, 1-4pm, The Halifax Forum, Windsor at Young, $37.50
Halifax Seaport Cider & Beerfest
Seaport Cider & Beerfest routinely draws one-of-a-kind brews from all over that you can't find elsewhere, with an estimated 20 countries represented. That, alongside an exhaustive stock of great local small producers and micro-breweries, means this is your best excuse to hydrate this August. Aug 7-8, Cunard Centre, 961 Marginal Road
posted by HALEIGH ATWOOD, Feb 19/20
