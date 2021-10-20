Show of the week: Les Hay Babies w/Sluice at Francofest

Consider it a double dose of some of the best Acadie-rock around. Moncton’s Les Hay Babies are hitting The Derby Showbar (formerly known as The Marquee, 2037 Gottingen Street) to celebrate Francofest on October 21, and are bringing along Halifax’s own Sluice for the ride. Les Hay Babies’s most recent effort, Boîte aux Lettres, is pure Valley of The Dolls-fuelled folk, quiet and splendid in its sweeping feelings that you don’t need to speak a lick of French to understand.

Weezer fans, meanwhile, will vibe hard with Quiet Parade frontperson Trevor Murphy’s new project Sluice. Nominated for two Music Nova Scotia awards, the band brings nostalgic, hyper-regionalist power-pop that’s downright addictive listening. Sluice’s hometown debut means getting there early is a must. Get yer tix here.